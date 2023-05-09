'Wordle' #689, Clues, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, May 9 Game

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, invented the puzzle game Wordle during the pandemic lockdown, it is unlikely he was aware of how vastly popular his brainteaser would become.

The popular puzzle's premise is relatively simple and straightforward, but what can often be a fun game can occasionally turn into a frustrating challenge. Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide tips and tricks to help you solve today's puzzle.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the correct answer.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has provided the latest guide for the Wordle Puzzle. Getty

Speaking to Newsweek, Wardle clarified there was reasoning behind the game's structure.

In January 2022, he told Newsweek: "There is a reason that every word is five long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

The answer to today's puzzle will appear at the end of this article, so be careful if you are looking to work it out yourself!

'Wordle' #689, Tips for Tuesday, May 9

Hint #1: There are two repeated letters.

Hint #2: There are two different vowels used in today's answer.

Hint #3: You may want to use "codes" as a starting word as it will give you two green tiles at the start of the words, including one of the vowels needed.

Hint #4: Today's Wordle answer is regularly paired with marshmallows when served as a drink.

Hint #5: The final letter of the word is a vowel.

'Wordle' #689 Answer for Tuesday, May 9

The answer for Tuesday's puzzle is "cocoa." Hopefully, using our guide, you were able to figure out the word within six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles like Typochondria or Spellspire instead.