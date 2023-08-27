News

Toddler Dies After Being Left in Hot Vehicle Outside Mom's Work: Coroner

By
News Toddler Child Baby Heat wave

A 16-month-old South Carolina girl died after her mother forget to drop her off at daycare, leaving the toddler inside the vehicle for more than eight hours where temperatures topped 100 degrees, according to the local coroner.

A person walking in the parking lot of Bishop England High School, in Daniel Island, noticed the unresponsive toddler in a car seat in the backseat of a blue Subaru SUV and called police at roughly 4 p.m. ET on Friday, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) told local media.

The little girl was supposed to be dropped off at daycare between 7:30 and 8 a.m. but was forgotten in the vehicle as her mom went to her job at the private school for more than 8 hours as temperatures outside climbed to 93 degrees by late afternoon, authorities said.

A witness reportedly broke a window to rescue the baby from the hot vehicle, but the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene by Berkeley County EMS, local outlet WPDE reports.

South Carolina Toddler Hot Car Death
The sun setting behind power lines amind a heat wave on July 18, 2023. A 16-month-old girl died after her mother forget to drop her off at daycare, leaving the toddler inside the vehicle for about eight hours where temperatures topped 100 degrees. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/Getty

Preliminary findings indicate that the elevated heat caused the 16-month-old girl's death, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said during a press conference on Friday night. Details about the mother and toddler have not been released.

Newsweek reached out via email on Saturday night to Hartwell and CPD for comment.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place at The Medical University of South Carolina as investigators are working to determine exactly how hot the inside of the vehicle reached on Friday, Hartwell said.

"I definitely feel confident that it was triple digits in that car at the peak time," Hartwell said, adding that the toddler could only have survived for minutes inside of the car at those temperatures.

The coroner said he believes the toddler's death was an accident and does not expect to see charges filed, WPDE reports.

"Unfortunately, this is a tragic accident at this period," Hartwell said. "I can't go back and second guess this mother, but again it's just a tragic accident. We just need to slow down, pay attention a bit more."

This is an active probe, CPD said, adding that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating the 16-month-old's death.

School officials at the private Catholic high school, located less than 15 miles from Charleston, canceled the scheduled football game against First Baptist Friday night. All classes at the high school have been canceled for Monday, and a Mass for members of the school community will be offered instead.

Bishop England High School President Patrick Finneran sent a statement, obtained by local station WCSC, to parents informing them of the incident.

"It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the tragic loss of an employee's child," the statement reads. "We ask that you please keep this family and our school community in your prayers during this unspeakably difficult time."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC