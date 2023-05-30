Toddler Hit and Killed by Car While Celebrating Birthday

A 3-year-old boy in California has died after he was hit by a car on his way to his birthday celebration.

Josiah Caleb Toleafoa was being taken by his mother to a children's play venue in the San Diego area, to celebrate his birthday.

Toleafoa was hit by a car in the parking lot and was taken to a hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

A stock image of a car accident victim. Josiah Caleb Toleafoa was fatally struck by a car while out celebrating his birthday. Getty

His aunt, Tatiana Toleafoa, said in a GoFundMe post: "His mother was taking him to play at the Play City to celebrate his 3rd birthday when he was tragically struck by a car.

"He was taken to Rady's Children's Hospital in Kearny Mesa, CA, where they were unable to bring him back."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021 there were 3,816 deaths among children aged between 0 and 4 across the U.S.—out of a population of 15.2 million.

Of that figure,1,299 children aged 0 to 4 in 2021 died as a result of accidents or unintentional injuries.

More than 3,900 people died in fatal motor-vehicle accidents across California in 2022, according to legal firm Belgum, Fry, and Van Allen.

A separate GoFundMe campaign organized by family member Claudia Garay stated: "No one is ever prepared for a tragedy like this.

"Josiah brought the family together, his incredible smile, loving heart simply brought joy to any room.

"There was no time to see him do amazing things. I know he would have made a difference in the world."

Since being shared on May 27, Garay's GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,208 out of a $25,000 target.

Tatiana Toleafoa wrote on her GoFundMe page: "We are so thankful to have loving family and friends to be with us and love us through this horrible tragedy and want to be able to put him to rest to say goodbye and never forget the little boy who loved with a tremendous heart."

The GoFundMe campaign set up by Tatiana Toleafoa has raised an estimated $13,825— far beyond the $6,000 target since it was set live on Monday, May 29.

Money from both GoFundMe campaigns will go toward funeral expenses and any additional funds will go to Josiah Caleb Toleafoa's mother.

Chula Vista police told NBC7, the 26-year-old driver cooperated with officers and stayed at the scene following the incident.

Police added that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident, according to the network.

Newsweek has contacted the Chula Vista Police Department via email and Tatiana via her GoFundMe campaign.