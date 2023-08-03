NFL, J.J. Watt Lead Reactions After Tom Brady's Surprise Career Move

Tom Brady has surprised the sporting world by saying that he has partial ownership of English soccer team Birmingham City.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has become a minority owner of the Championship side, after he officially retired from playing in the NFL in February. The 46-year-old has now entered a partnership with Birmingham's new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said about the deal: "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class.

"Tom is both investing [as well as] committing his time and extensive expertise," Wagner added.

Tom Brady wears a Birmingham City Football Club jersey. The retired quarterback has announced his investment in the English soccer team. Courtesy of Birmingham City Football Club

Wagner said: "As chair of the advisory board, Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from [his] knowledge.

"The goal that Tom has committed to is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

Naturally, there has been a huge response to the Brady deal, with fellow NFL retiree JJ Watt commenting online. He bought minority ownership of newly promoted Premier League team Burnley in May. The Lancashire-based club this year reached the pinnacle of English soccer out of the division in which Birmingham will compete during the coming season.

Watt wrote on Instagram under Brady's announcement: "well well well what do we have here…

"Excited about this, happy for you, wishing Birmingham all the best and hope to see you in the PL [Premier League] real soon. Up the Clarets [the club's nickname after the red color of the players' jerseys] @burnleyofficial," Watt added.

Brady replied to the former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end, along with a couple of fist-bump emojis: "See you soon!"

The NFL also passed comment, sharing Brady's post on Twitter along with its best wishes for his new venture.

The league tweeted: "Something we didn't expect to say today... Tom Brady is coming to Birmingham [England, not Alabama]! Awesome news, congrats."

Others commented about the recently retired quarterback's investment, with one Instagram user predicting: "He gon become the goat in soccer."

Another referenced the popular Apple TV show Ted Lasso, in which an American takes over coaching an English soccer team, commenting: "Tom Lasso."

Speaking about his appointment, in which he will work with the board and the management team on global marketing efforts, Brady said: "Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues [the club's nickname, after the color of its jersey] is a real honor for me.

"BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City [after the English capital London] club second to none.

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham," Brady added.