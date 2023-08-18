Tom Brady's BLACKPINK Photo Sparks Confusion

The NFL has shared a photo of Tom Brady's potential new gig after his retirement from professional football but many fans have been left confused as to who he had been pictured with.

BLACKPINK is one of the best-known bands of the K-pop genre but many NFL fans were left feeling blank after the legendary quarterback posed with the quartet and his 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

The 46-year-old former New England Patriot became the unofficial fifth member of the group after their New Jersey concert, standing alongside Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie as well as his beaming daughter.

The NFL shared the photo on Instagram on Thursday with the caption: "@tombrady the newest member of @blackpinkofficial?"

The former football star hung up his cleats in February after 23 seasons in the NFL, which brought a record seven Super Bowl wins. He shared the post on his Instagram stories and added his own thoughts, writing alongside a crying laughing emoji: "New gig in retirement. Thank you for the hospitality and kindness."

While Brady was having a good time with it all, there were a number of football fans who were annoyed by the NFL sharing such a photo.

There were some who claimed that they had no idea who BLACKPINK is and that it was inappropriate to put this on a football-dominated page.

One person bemoaned: "We watch football. We don't know who tf these black pink people are."

Another upset football fan added: "Nobody knows who these chicks are. This account is trash"

While a third hit out at the league, commenting: "It's preseason so let's focus on football. Y'all had all off-season to post s*** like this"

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. He was recently spotted at K-pop quartet BLACKPINK's gigs in New Jersey. Getty Images

Despite some people getting upset about the photo, there were others who thought it was cool content to have on the NFL.

One person encouraged more of this, commenting: "Gonna get unnecessary hate. This is actually cool"

Another hit out at the haters, writing: "'We don't know who they are' - lame dudes"

The posts come about a week after Brady and his daughter were spotted at BLACKPINK's show at MetLife Stadium on August 11.

This is the most “dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert” picture ever taken 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L8Z3iI9qCs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 12, 2023

Brady was seen standing close to the stage, where he looked awkward among the K-pop quartet's fans.

The former quarterback reposted the photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, and joked in the caption: "This is the most 'dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert' picture ever taken 😂😂😂"

BLACKPINK was performing in their Born Pink World Tour, with their shows in the U.S. coming close to an end before they end the tour with two finale shows in Seoul.

