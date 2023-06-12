Video of Tom Brady Taking Out Drone With Football Viewed 2m Times

Video footage of Tom Brady knocking a drone out of the sky with a football has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.

The 45-year-old former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, was shown in the footage hanging out with YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson aboard a yacht.

In the clip, Brady was seen on the luxury $300 million vessel with the two children he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—son Benjamin Rein, 13, and daughter Vivian Lake, 10.

At one point, Brady was seen delivering on-target throws for Donaldson to catch, before the social media star decided to up the challenge levels for the sportsman.

Tom Brady is pictured on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Video footage of the retired NFL star knocking a drone out of the sky with a football has gone viral on Twitter. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I want to see if you can hit my drone out of the sky with a football," Donaldson said.

"If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement," Brady joked.

"Dad, you're gonna like miss," Brady's daughter was heard saying in the background as her dad geared up to take aim at the drone circling the boat.

However, Brady proved that his sporting prowess remains a force to be reckoned with as he knocked the drone out of the sky, sending it plummeting into the ocean.

Footage of the moment was shared by SportsCenter on Twitter, where it clocked up more than 2 million views in a matter of hours.

Tom Brady knocked Mr. Beast's drone out of the sky on a $300M yacht 🎯



(via @MrBeast) pic.twitter.com/e6wxrOy9gF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2023

Brady officially bowed of the NFL in February, following an illustrious career that included seven Super Bowl victories, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs, as well as dozens of other records and accolades.

"Good morning guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring, for good," Brady said in a video shared on social media. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time and when I woke up this morning I figured I'll just press record and let you guys know first.

"It won't be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream... I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL, but soon changed his mind and returned to the Buccaneers amid a divorce from Bündchen.

Shortly after his official retirement was announced, it was revealed that Brady signed a broadcasting deal with Fox Sports.

"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," Fox Sports said in a statement released in February.

It was reported at the time that Brady would take on his role at Fox Sports from the fall of 2024.

