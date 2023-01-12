Tom Brady Details How to Win NFL Playoffs Ahead of Wildcard Games

Tom Brady has spoken about how to win a Wildcard game, as the NFL heads into the postseason and the road to the Super Bowl begins in earnest.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback knows the winning formula after triumphing in the Super Bowl on seven occasions, and despite the Bucs winning the NFC South with a losing record, he said that slates are wiped clean for the playoffs.

Speaking on his podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the future Hall of Famer said that the season now comes down to who can execute their game plan the best during the three hours of the playoff games.

What is for certain, coming up against Brady in the playoffs could be a difficult obstacle even if the Bucs have been misfiring all season.

The Dallas Cowboys are their opponents in the Wildcard match up and while they boast a 12-5 record, that has mainly been down to an exemplary home record and the Cowboys are only 4-4 on the road while the Bucs have a winning record at home.

Brady said the Bucs go into the game in probably the best shape they have been all season.

He said: "I believe we will be as healthy as we have been all year, which is kinda exciting.

"We are going to get some guys back who haven't been in there and we will see if we can go and play our best football."

The NFL legend then went on to say that what has happened previously in the season counts for naught when it comes to the win-or-bust games.

Brady continued: "I said after the game that it sucks being 8-9 and we are playing against teams who have way better records, like 12-5, whatever it is but you know what, the only thing that matters is who wins that day, that's the best part about NFL football playoffs.

"It doesn't matter what you did 10 weeks ago. I am not saying that you are going to win because you played terrible 10 weeks ago."

Brady then explained the recipe for success when it comes to the road to the Super Bowl.

He said: "I'm saying that the person who wins, the team that wins, is the one that prepares the best and ultimately executes the best for those three hours of that playoff game.

"Sometimes, I have felt that we have been the better team, and lost, sometimes we haven't been the better team and won.

"It doesn't matter how you perform at that stage but it does in the biggest moment of the season and we will see if we can go out there and get it done."

The Bucs may be one of the least favored teams in the playoffs but the Brady factor cannot be ruled out and the Cowboys will be hoping that his postseason magic will begin to wear off.

