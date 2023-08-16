Sports

Are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Dating? Inside Rumors After London Meetup

Since retiring from professional football, Tom Brady has been filling his spare time with investing in an English Championship soccer team as well as sparking rumors that he is dating a supermodel.

In recent months, there has been a rumor gaining momentum that the 46-year-old NFL legend is dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, 37, who was previously married to actor Bradley Cooper—with whom she has a six-year-old daughter with.

Brady has bought into Birmingham City in England's second division and was spotted at The Twenty Two hotel in London's Mayfair area at the weekend, when he attended the soccer team's first home game of the season against Leeds United.

Tom Brady, Former NFL Quarterback interacts with Birmingham City Mascots prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews (stadium) on August 12, 2023 Getty Images

Shayk was also photographed leaving the same five-star London hotel within five minutes of Brady's departure when he left on Tuesday at 7.20 am for a flight out of the capital, as reported by the Daily Mail.

This follows the former NFL quarterback being seen with Shayk outside his Los Angeles mansion last month, after he had reportedly collected the supermodel from her hotel that morning.

Brady has been single since he divorced Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, with no signs of any romance blossoming until the rumors of his liaisons with Shayk.

Brady and Bündchen have been co-parenting their two children, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, while the NFL legend also has a son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen gave details of their split in a Vanity Fair cover story. She made it clear that she fully supported Brady's not-retiring decision and said she would always support whatever he wants to do.

Irina Shayk attends the Azzedine Alaïa show on July 02, 2023 in Paris. Irina was rumored to have stayed at the same hotel as Tom Brady in London Getty Images

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she said. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Shayk and Cooper, 48, first started dating in 2015, and they welcomed a daughter together, named Lea, in March 2017.

They were together for four years before splitting in 2019, but they have been spotted together on many occasions, usually with their daughter, as the pair show that the split was amicable and that their friendship is still strong even if the romance has long gone.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Tom Brady or Irina Shayk? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC