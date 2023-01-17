Is Tom Brady Retiring? Quarterback Sparks Rumors During Press Conference

It is that time of the year again, when the question on the lips of most NFL fans is ... will Tom Brady now call it a day and retire.

The 45-year-old quarterback was hoping for one more Super Bowl appearance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and despite a losing season, they still managed to top the NFC South and head into the playoffs.

Unfortunately for Brady, the Wildcard Weekend was as far as the Bucs were going this time, as they were soundly beaten 31-14 by the Dallas Cowboys, despite having home field advantage.

It is the end of Brady's twenty-third season and it has been quite a tumultuous one, with the misfiring Bucs and the end of his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen, before then being embroiled in the fallout from the FTX cryptocurrency bankruptcy, for whom he was a brand ambassador during its launch.

After the Cowboys game, Brady was coy about his future and said his immediate plans were to "go home and get a good night's sleep."

He did not talk about retirement but said that he currently was looking to take it "one day at a time, truly."

There then came the postgame press conference in which Brady gave his biggest hint so far that this could be the last time on the field.

He ended the brief chat with the press by thanking reporters for their coverage of the Buccaneers and giving his appreciation at how they do their work.

Brady said: "I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year.

"I really appreciate all your effort. And I know it's hard for you guys, too. It's hard for us players to make it through, and you guys got a tough job. And I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and [is] a big fan of the sport.

"We're very grateful for everyone's support. And, you know, hopefully, you know, I love this organization. It's a great place to be.

"I love everyone for welcoming me, all you regulars. And just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much."

Here's the video of how Tom Brady ended his press conference tonight: pic.twitter.com/bUHKJgSOmY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2023

That could well be the last time that Brady is seen as a Buccaneer but he becomes a free agent in March and there may be one last temptation for him not to retire quite yet if another team can give him a shot of winning an eighth Super Bowl.

Despite his age, compared to other players in the NFL, Brady has shown that he can still operate at the highest level and there may be plenty of suitors who see him (and the fact that he is still a box office name) as worthy of a shot.

The New England Patriots are often mentioned on social media by Brady fans as a finale for the quarterback, after he won six Super Bowls with them during his career.

Brady is still close friends with the Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, and there could be a temptation to see out his career there.

On social media though, there is only one real option being discussed and that is for Brady to say "thank you, and good night" and walk away into the world of TV pundits and presenters.

One wrote on Twitter: "what needs to happen in the off season for Tom Brady. He needs to sit down and needs to wake up and smell the coffee and say to himself okay, I need to retire right now before I get even more bad and before I get even super more selfish."

While another added: "Brady need to retire he had a great career but he's about to go out real sad if he keeps tryna push it further."

But after all the turmoil in his personal life since he decided to un-retire last year, one person tweeted this caveat: "If Tom Brady didn't retire last year when he still had a family, he's def not retiring this year without one."

Football fans will wait with bated breath as to whether this is the last we have seen with Brady or whether he feels he has another year in him, playing at the highest level.

