Tom Brady's Christmas With His Kids: What We Know

Tom Brady has celebrated his first Christmas since splitting from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and it was time spent with his kids, after playing his first ever Christmas Day NFL game.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Brazilian model wife Gisele, 42, filed for divorce in October, after 13 years of marriage. They share two children together: 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein.

Brady is also father to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Before the festivities could start in the Brady household, Tom had the little matter of facing the Arizona Cardinals, in which he helped the Bucs to a 19-16 victory.

Meanwhile, Vivian and Benjamin were enjoying the sunny climes of Brazil with their mum, with the supermodel sharing a number of pics of them horse riding, biking, fishing and partaking in a little karaoke, as Gisele returned to her home country for Christmas.

Gisele captioned a slideshow of photos from their trip: "It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. Always so good to be back home."

On Tuesday, Brady showed that the kids were all back with him for his holiday celebrations, with the NFL legend sharing snaps on his Instagram Story of the children and some of their gifts.

First up was a drawing by Benjamin of himself, Vivian and Jack as anime characters before Brady shared a photo of the three of them in front of a Christmas tree, which he captioned: "And the real thing."

Santa had to put in an extra shift this year so that he could pop back to the Brady's with Tom sharing a photo of Christmas stockings hanging on a wall.

There are three for his kids plus another two, which are seemingly for his dogs, Lua and Fluffy.

In other pics, Benjamin is seen showing off his holiday socks, which read across the soles: "Do not disturb. I'm gaming."

Brady added his own comment: "This sums it up [laughing emojis]"

Then it is the turn of Vivian, who shows that her socks say she is "just a girl who loves horses," to which Brady adds: "And this one too [three love heart emojis]."

Speaking on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady said that since the divorce was finalized, he is "really focused" on his children.

He said on the podcast: "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do.

"I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

