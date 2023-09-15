Comedian Tom Green Weighs in on Oliver Anthony's Success

Since becoming an overnight sensation last month, country singer Oliver Anthony has racked up a host of famous fans including podcaster Joe Rogan, controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the former factory worker can add another well-known name to that list—comedian Tom Green.

Anthony went viral after radiowv shared his song, "Rich Men North of Richmond" to their YouTube channel on August 8. The song, which rallies against welfare cheats, the rich, human traffickers and the obese, has received a little over 65 million views so far.

On Thursday, Anthony shared a selfie to Instagram. The musician, from Farmville, Virginia, appeared to be on the road, traveling with his guitarist Joey Davis. The post received a number of comments praising the viral star and his music, but one reply stood out.

"You rock Oliver big fan here," Green, 52, wrote. "I love your music."

Comedian Tom Green in 2018 (left) and country singer Oliver Anthony in 2023 (right) are seen. Since becoming an overnight sensation last month, Anthony has racked up a host of famous fans. Now the former factory worker can add another well-known name to that list—comedian Tom Green. Jim Spellman/Samuel Corum/WireImage/Getty Images News

Although Anthony has yet to reply to the message, fans were pleased to see Green in the comments.

"@tomgreen my man!" Instagram user barbell_xl_bullies wrote.

"Me and my wife became obsessed with [Big Brother] and are currently watching your season, Kato just got booted and YOU won HOH right after," added user sclaws_. "We're rooting for you buddy even though it's 5 years after it aired!"

Although many public figures have complimented Anthony's music, the majority have been prominently conservatives.

Rogan, 56, reposted Anthony's music to his followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, while Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, called the track the "anthem of the forgotten Americans." Television host and ex-governor of Arizona candidate Kari Lake is also a fan, who said she can't listen to it "without getting chills," as is podcaster Matt Walsh.

This makes Green an outlier amongst Anthony's celebrity fanbase. The Canadian actor became an American citizen in 2019, and despite largely avoiding the topic of politics, has been outspoken against former President Donald Trump since 2016—who happened to fire him from the Celebrity Apprentice in 2009.

Johnson has also expressed his admiration for Anthony's music on Instagram. The 51-year-old commented on another of the singer's posts in August, writing: "Great to connect with u brother. Way [you] handle your fame & influence with class & kindness. Keep kicking a** and see u down the road."

Despite his supposed popularity amongst Republicans, Anthony described himself as politically "dead-center" in a video posted to his YouTube account in August.

"It seems like both sides serve the same master," he told followers. "And that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country."

Since leaving Hollywood, Green has been living a simpler life in his log cabin in Ontario. In June, he told The Sarnia Observer that he was recording a country album, while also directing and producing a new TV show, both scheduled for release in 2024.

Newsweek has reached out to Green and Anthony for comment.