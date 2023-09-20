Tom Hanks' Mask Comments Spark MAGA Fury: 'Psychosis'

Tom Hanks' comments about wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic have resurfaced on social media, angering many including Donald Trump supporters.

In 2020, the 67-year-old actor told the Associated Press he had "no respect" for people who refused to wear face masks or take precautions during the outbreak. The Oscar winner and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus in March 2020, and Hanks used his fame to encourage people to mask up.

"I simply do not get it," the actor said in the interview. "It's literally the least you can do.

"If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument."

In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., the clip has re-emerged on social media, enraging Trump supporters and anti-maskers.

"He's not anywhere near as smart as Forrest Gump; wear your germ infested face diaper all you want, Tom Hanks, just leave the rest of us out of your psychosis!" said X (formerly Twitter) user Neesie, who describes herself as a "#Trump2024" and "#MAGA" fan in her bio.

"Who gives a rats a** what Tom Hanks thinks? He can stick those masks .... Well, You know where!!!" wrote Juanita Broaddrick, who has a snap of the former president as her profile header.

"I lost all respect for Hanks when he pushed masks, distancing and mRNA products 3 years ago, like a gullible, frightened little rabbit," commented MAGA supporter J Kerner. "Hanks is a typical Hollywood groupthink drone regurgitating Democrat propaganda."

The sentiment was also unpopular among X users who describe themselves as "conservative" or "contrarian."

"I don't have particular respect for people who earns a living by pretending to be someone else," said Paul Puccioni. "Try doing some hard graft @tomhanks."

"These clowns won't quit," wrote @MAC_Arms. "Literally no one except the mentally ill still wear masks 3 years later."

Hanks isn't the only celebrity to be slammed for comments about face masks. In August, Jamie Lee Curtis posted a selfie to Instagram wearing a Michael Myers mask—the villain from the Halloween film franchise that made Curtis a star.

"And we're BAAAAACCCCKKKK," the 64-year-old wrote alongside the snap. "No, not Michael Myers but masking will be.

"COVID is on the rise. SO MANY friends now are really sick. BE MINDFUL. WEAR A MASK if required or even if you feel unwell and are out in public spaces."

The horror icon was bombarded with comments from social media users accusing her of "fearmongering" and "encouraging government control."

Former actor Will Keenan was blinded after being attacked in a New York restaurant for wearing a mask in August.

