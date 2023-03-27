Who Is Tomasz Kosowski? Plastic Surgeon Arrested Over Mystery Lawyer Death

Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of lawyer Steven Cozzi.

A Florida plastic surgeon has been accused of killing a lawyer who went missing from a firm that represents former co-workers that the former was suing.

Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Saturday in connection with the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.

Cozzi, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, March 21, at Blanchard Law, the firm where he worked, located at 1501 South Belcher Road in Largo, located west of Tampa.

The firm's managing partner, Jake Blanchard, told WFLA that he reported Cozzi, his best friend, missing after he went to the bathroom during work that day and never returned.

Police said on Sunday they responded to a call for service about a missing person on Tuesday and learned Cozzi had left his office, leaving behind his wallet, car keys and cellphone.

Police said he was never seen exiting the building and had left behind his vehicle. Although Cozzi's body has not been found, police said they have evidence that he was killed by Kosowski, who goes by "Dr. K."

Police said there was "a strong chemical odor" in the men's bathroom of the law office, as well as small drops of blood.

A forensics investigation revealed "a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom," police said.

Detectives began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office, which, they said, led them to Kosowski.

A search of his Tarpon Springs home found evidence that led to his arrest on Saturday, police said. Police did not elaborate about the evidence. Newsweek has contacted the Largo Police Department by email.

Online records show Kosowski was booked into the Pinellas County Jail at around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, and he remains, at time of writing, held without bail. The records do not indicate if he has an attorney.

Blanchard Law has been representing Kosowski's former employer and co-workers in an ongoing lawsuit he filed against them, The Associated Press (AP) and the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Kosowski filed the lawsuit against people associated with Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery for negligence, breach of contract and fraudulent misrepresentation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In his complaint, Kosowski said he started working at Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in 2016, mostly performing breast reconstruction surgeries.

According to the AP, he said the woman assigned to do his insurance billing did not file claims and lied to his patients, costing him tens of thousands of dollars and resulting in negative reviews of him to be posted online.

"Dr. K's promising young career has essentially been obliterated" by the woman's actions, Kosowski's lawsuit says. "Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished."

Kosowski received undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of New Mexico, before attending the medical school at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, according to the Florida Department of Health.

While working towards his medical degree, Kosowski also attended the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He graduated in 2007 with his medical degree and an MBA.

He then completed a residency program at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from 2008 to 2014 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, as well as three plastic surgery fellowships between 2007 and 2015.

Kosowski has "made has made a name for himself as an innovative and accomplished plastic surgeon," said a press release announcing his hiring at Laufer Institute.

The release also described him as "a pioneer in the use of native fat for breast and buttock enhancement" and "optimally positioned to become a national leader in this exciting and growing subspecialty in cosmetic surgery."

He left Laufer Institute in 2018 and set up his own practice, the AP reported.

The Department of Health lists Kosowski's primary practice location as 8396 SW Eighth Street in Miami. Xiluet Plastic Surgery, which advertises "exceptional cosmetic procedures at affordable prices," is located at that address, though Kosowski does not appear to feature on the clinic's website.

Newsweek has contacted Blanchard Law and Laufer Institute for comment via email.