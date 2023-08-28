Culture

Tomi Lahren Appears To Mock Kid Rock After Bud Light Fiasco

By
Culture Music Tomi Lahren Kid Rock Bud Light

Tomi Lahren appears to be calling out Kid Rock on social media, with the TV presenter's post that mocks Bud Light drinkers receiving over 330,000 views.

The conservative commentator seemingly ridiculed him on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. "A dude drinking Bud Light says...my wife wears the pants. I said what I said," the 31-year-old wrote on August 27, just over a week after the musician was spotting drinking the brand.

After Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a bottle in April bearing his face to celebrate his transition, Rock and other famous names—such as country singer Travis Tritt, journalist Megyn Kelly and Caitlyn Jenner—spurned the brand in response.

Tomi Lahren/Kid Rock
Tomi Lahren in November 2019 (left). Kid Rock in May 2018 (right). The conservative TV host appeared to mock the musician in a pointed social media post. Michael Tullberg/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

Although Rock is not mentioned specifically in the post, the musician was recently criticized for drinking the beverage—months after supporting a boycott of the beer.

On April 4, Rock—real name Robert James Ritchie—shared a video of himself shooting a crate of Bud Light with an assault rifle to his social media channels.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible," the 52-year-old said in the clip, before firing bullets at the cans on a nearby table top.

However, the musician was spotted drinking a Bud Light while attending a Colt Ford concert in Nashville on August 18. While many poked fun at Rock for going back on his word, others theorized that the image was photoshopped.

The controversy doesn't seem to have dented Rock's popularity, but many of Lahren's followers suspected the jibe to be about the musician anyway.

"She's talking about you @KidRock," wrote Cody Brown, tagging the rapper in the comment thread to draw his attention to Lahren's post.

"So now you're picking on Kid Rock? I thought you guys were friends," said @zonepolitical.

"Kid Rock's wife wears the pants. Got it," joked Scott Matte.

"That's a rude thing to say about@KidRock," commented Brian Nelson, while @jamesbeam35 wrote: "Oooof."

Like Rock, Lahren also boycotted Bud Light over the brand's decision to support Mulvaney. In an interview with Fox News in May, the TV host declared: "Conservative consumers matter."

"I think that Bud Light and all other companies out there are starting to realize that the hard way," she said.

'Until they come out and actually acknowledge it head on, conservatives are still going to be upset and we will not be drinking Bud Light—I can promise you that.'

In a statement shared to its website on August 3, Anheuser-Busch said sales of Bud Light had dropped 10 percent in its second quarter, with a $395 million loss in North American revenue compared to the year before.

Newsweek has reached out to Lahren and Kid Rock for comment.

