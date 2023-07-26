Tomi Lahren's Message About What To Do With 'Unused Bud Light' Goes Viral

Tomi Lahren's tweet about what to do with "unused Bud Light" has gone viral amid calls to boycott the beer brand.

The conservative political commentator shared her suggestion as controversy surrounding Jason Aldean's song "Try That in a Small Town" continues. There's been a fierce online debate about whether the song is racist and features pro-gun lyrics.

Aldean sings, "Got a gun that my granddad gave me, they say one day they're gonna round up. Well, that s*** might fly in the city, good luck. Try that in a small town, see how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own, you cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out, I recommend you don't."

He also says, "Cuss out a cop, spit in his face, stomp on the flag and light it up."

In the days following the backlash, Country Music Television (CMT) pulled the track from its network—a move that has many urging a boycott of CMT too.

Tomi Lahren speaks onstage during 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. A photo of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 4, 2019 in New York City. The political commentator's recent tweet about what to do with "unused Bud Light" has gone viral amid calls to boycott the beer brand. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD/Getty Images

"If you're looking for somewhere to send your unused @budlight...may I suggest

@cmt?" Lahren tweeted to her 2.4 million followers. At the time of publication, the post racked up more than 84,000 views.

While many appeared to agree with her in the comments, with users writing things like, "Love this!" and "Could not agree more," others put the Fox News contributor on blast.

"Can't you think of something more important to comment on?" someone asked, while a second added, "Oh here we go with the boycotts."

Conservative backlash against Bud Light began in early April after transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney partnered with the company to promote its March Madness giveaway.

Kid Rock was so outraged that he posted a video on social media gunning down a stack of Bud Light cans.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch," the musician said in the now viral Instagram clip, referring to the brewing company that owns Bud Light.

Other celebrities including John Rich, Travis Tritt and trans reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner have also spoken out against the beer giant. Lahren, meanwhile, has been vocal about Bud Light since the scandal began.

The OutKick host previously urged the company to "fix their mistake" during a chat with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

"The numbers don't lie," Lahren said. "Conservatives woke up, and we grew spines and backbones, and we stood our ground, and we let these companies know that they will no longer get away with this crap."

According to NielsenIQ data obtained by Newsweek via industry consultancy firm Bump Williams Consulting, Bud Light Sales are down 13.6 percent over the last four weeks ending on July 15. The number of units of beer sold also took an 18 percent dive.

As for whether or not Bud Light will be able to bounce back, Lahren tweeted recently that the "chances are zero."

