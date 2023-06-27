Tomi Lahren Weighs In on 'Chances of Bud Light Coming Back'

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren doesn't rate Bud Light's chances of forgiveness in the eyes of the American public.

The Fox News contributor shared her opinion of the beer brand after it was revealed that they had sponsored the Toronto Pride festival this month. It comes after the company launched a brief collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in early April, which in turn sparked widespread backlash and boycotts of the brand.

As a result, the parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a decline in sales of its beer brand. Videos and images of the Bud Light boycott in action have gone viral dozens of times over the past couple of months, as right-wing customers have rallied against the beer, often stating, "Go woke, go broke."

(L) Bud Light released a special Pride edition beer can in celebration of Toronto Pride. (R) Tomi Lahren, pictured in 2022 in Florida, slammed the company suggesting there's no chance of them making a comeback. budlight.ca / Getty Images/Jason Koerner

Bud Light's sponsorship of the LGBTQ+ celebration, Toronto Pride went viral online after video footage posted by the conservative news outlet The Post Millennial showed drag performers apparently from the band Slash Need on a Bud Light-branded stage.

The reaction further angered some online who stated that the brand "deserved to go broke." While some thought it was Anheuser-Busch's way of doubling down on their LGBTQ+ collaboration, it is the tenth year in a row that Bud Light has sponsored Toronto Pride.

"Well the chances of @budlight coming back are....zero," Lahren wrote on Twitter, retweeting a brief video that went viral from the event, showing drag performers and others dressed in leather, with panty hose covering their faces.

Commenting on Lahren's post, Twitter user Darin Bond said it was "unbelievable" to him. "Somebody pinch me please I'm stuck in some kind of alternate universe. Wtf is going on?" Many others in the comments section agreed to maintain the boycott, and stated their intention to switch to other beers, though some defended the brand.

"Bud light sales may have decreased, but they're not going anywhere, and neither are the drag shows, parades or yearly pride month events," wrote @ThatsJustBogus, adding, "Cry more!"

Bud Light has been a "proud partner of Pride Toronto for the last 10 years," according to the beer brand's Canadian website. The brand's website states it has donated $100,000 to various organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community across Canada. Bud Light Canada also launched a range of Pride beer, featuring the rainbow flag flying behind the logo on its cans.

Lahren has previously spoken out against Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch on social media. She claimed in May, a month and a half into the boycott, that an insider at Bud Light told her "things are BAD and mass layoffs are expected."