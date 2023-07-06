How Tony Evers Outsmarted Republicans With Wild 'Power Move'

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is being cheered after using his broad veto powers to increase school funding in the state for more than 400 years.

Evers, a former education secretary and teacher, got creative with his use of the partial veto to sign into law a new state budget that increases how much revenue K-12 public schools can raise per student by $325 a year until 2425.

The Democratic governor took language in the budget passed by a Republican Legislature that originally applied the $325 increase for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years and struck the "20" and the hyphen to make the end date 2425.

Evers also reduced the GOP income tax cut from $3.5 billion to $175 million, and did away with lower rates for the two highest earning brackets. Both moves angered Republicans.

In 1990, Wisconsin voters prohibited what was known as the "Vanna White" veto, which had allowed governors to strike individual letters within words to create new meaning.

And in 2008, the state constitution was amended again to outlaw the "Frankenstein veto," preventing governors from crossing out words and numbers to create a new sentence from two or more sentences.

But Wisconsin governors still have the power to cross out words within a sentence, remove individual digits to create new numbers or delete entire sentences.

On Twitter, many hailed Evers for his use of the line-item veto to increase funding for public schools for centuries.

Chris Vickery called it an "alpha-dog power move by Gov. Tony Evers."

The @PopulismUpdates account tweeted: "This is one of the craziest pro gamer moves I've ever seen in politics."

Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the student-led advocacy group Voters of Tomorrow, tweeted: "Gov. Tony Evers in Wisconsin used his veto power to grant Wisconsin schools increased funding through 2425. This is what creatively fighting for youth looks like. Thank you, @GovEvers."

But others disagreed, calling the move "undemocratic."

"Whether you like the outcome or not, I think most could agree that changing the intent of the legislature from the school year 2024-25 to the year 2425 is undemocratic," Will Flanders, the research director of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a nonprofit conservative law firm, tweeted.

"And yes, I'm aware Republican governors have done similar things. Wisconsin's line item veto is absurd."

Robin Vos, the Republican Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, slammed Evers for the vetoes.

"Legislative Republicans worked tirelessly over the last few months to block Governor Evers' liberal tax and spending agenda. Unfortunately, because of his powerful veto authority, he reinstated some of it today," Vos said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He said Wisconsin property taxpayers would "bear the burden" of Evers' move to increase funding for public schools for more than 400 years. "By allowing this level into the future, homeowners will experience massive property tax increases in the coming years," he said.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard was also among Republicans that issued criticism of Evers.

"With his veto message today Governor Evers said, 'F*** the taxpayers, they don't know a G** d*** thing about spending their own money,'" he said in a statement posted on Twitter. "These vetoes aren't the work of a rational governor. They are the conscious decisions of a radical governor."

And State Rep. Duey Stroebel, a Republican, said Evers' line-item vetoes "slap hardworking taxpayers in the face."

Evers tweeted what appeared to be a response to the debate around his vetoes.

His pinned tweet, posted on Wednesday evening, is a photo of himself apparently sipping tea, and quote-tweets an article from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel with the headline: "Tony Evers uses veto powers to extend annual increases for public schools for the next four centuries."

Newsweek has contacted the governor's office for further comment.