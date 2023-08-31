Tony Khan Hopes for Resolution on CM Punk's Status Before AEW All Out

You can't talk about pro wrestling in Chicago without mentioning CM Punk. Sunday, All Elite Wrestling may have to hold an event there while trying to do just that.

Multiple media outlets have reported that CM Punk, real name Phil Brooks, and Jack Perry were involved in an off-script physical altercation following Perry's match on the pre-show for AEW's "All In: Wembley" event over the weekend.

On a media call Thursday afternoon promoting this weekend's "All Out" pay-per-view show in Chicago, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed there was an investigation into an altercation.

CM Punk’s status before AEW All Out
CM Punk in the ring during AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on January 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Khan said he was unable to elaborate on the incident but that he hopes to be able to announce CM Punk's status for this Sunday's "All Out."

"That is my goal," said Khan, responding to a question about Punk's availability. "And I promise...that is what I hope that, we have a resolution. I don't expect a full resolution, but I at least expect some more information by then. I'm going to keep working on it. It's a challenging situation to say the least."

Khan did not confirm Jack Perry's involvement and said he could not comment further. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported that Punk and Perry are suspended.

As ever in professional wrestling, the lines between truth and fiction are frequently blurred, and any news should be viewed with a skeptical eye.

If Punk is unavailable, it comes at a particularly inconvenient time for AEW as it heads to Chicago. Regardless of his storyline status as a face or a heel, Punk draws heavy adoration, and ticket sales, in the Windy City. While many other fan favorites will be on the card, it would be hard to replace a former world champion whose ring attire incorporates Chicago imagery.

This weekend's show also marks one year since Punk was involved in another off-script altercation involving wrestlers Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. All four wrestlers were stripped of their titles and suspended while AEW investigated the incident. Ultimately, the wrestlers were reinstated.

All Elite Wrestling's "All In: London" over the weekend gained the largest paid attendance at a wrestling event with more than 81,000 tickets sold. Tickets are still available for "All Out" from the United Center in Chicago. Fans in the U.S. can watch both events via Bleacher Report for $49.99 each.

