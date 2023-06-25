The Top 3 Foods That Cause Poor Gut Health, According to a Dietitian

Trying to look after our bodies might seem straightforward at first: eat healthily and exercise regularly. But taking care of our bodies goes much deeper than that, and gut health is often overlooked.

When there's something wrong with the gut, signs can often include bloating, abdominal pain or fatigue. However, people don't want to wait around for these uncomfortable symptoms to realize that there's a problem. So, gut-health expert Kim Kulp has told Newsweek the specific foods that people should avoid.

Kulp, a registered dietitian and owner of the Gut Health Connection in San Francisco, said that the "most important step" to protect gut health is "to eat more plants." Natural produce such as grains, vegetables and seeds will feed the good microbes that are found in the gut, rather than fill it with unhealthy and harmful microbes.

Kulp added: "More variety of these foods in the diet can lead to a greater variety of good gut microbes. These microbes can then help reduce inflammation and protect the all-important intestinal barrier."

The gut plays a fundamental role in digestion, converting food into energy and distributing the valuable nutrients into the bloodstream, as well as managing waste. A healthy gut is also significant for fighting off germs, as 70 percent of the immune system can be found there. So, it's certainly not something you want to ignore.

While Kulp said people should eat more healthy foods to give the gut what it needs to thrive, there are also certain things she thinks people should avoid because of the harm they can cause.

Start Your Day With a Healthy Breakfast Option

The first food that Kulp says people should avoid is the breakfast favorite: bacon. It's a popular choice for most meals, be that in a pasta dish or on some pancakes and drizzled in syrup. However versatile bacon may be, you might want to reconsider it next time you crave that salty flavor.

Kulp said: "High in salt and made from pork, which is a red meat, bacon is a poor choice for gut health. Red meat feeds the gut microbes that can cause inflammation and may even lead to heart disease and colon cancer."

A 2018 study revealed that red meat increases the production of a chemical called trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO), which can aid the build-up of cholesterol. In the study, some participants were placed on a red-meat diet for a month, consuming eight ounces of steak every day. Once the study concluded, researchers found that those who ate a red-meat diet had three times higher blood levels of TMAO, compared to those who had a diet of white meat or alternative protein sources.

Unfortunately for meat lovers, Kulp said that it isn't just bacon that should be avoided to maintain a happy and healthy gut.

She added: "Hamburgers are a high-fat red meat that can be damaging to gut health. In addition to the red meat increasing the microbes that can lead to inflammation, the high fat can decrease the numbers of good gut bacteria, and then lead to a breakdown of the intestinal lining."

Avoid Those Sugary Donuts

A sugary donut might taste great on the tongue, but it's not so great for the gut. Many people will already be aware of how indulgent donuts are, due to their very high sugar content, but they might not realize just how detrimental they can be for the microbes found in the gut.

"High in fat and low in fiber, these delicious treats can harm gut health," Kulp said. "High-fat diets decrease the good gut microbes that protect the intestinal lining and reduce inflammation.

"Without enough fiber to feed the good gut microbes, those that cause inflammation and can also lead to disease, are able to thrive," Kulp added.

For a few brief moments, a donut might be deliciously enjoyable, but the harm it can do to the gut isn't so great. If you have a sweet craving, Kulp suggests eating an alternative snack instead.

"If you're needing something sweet, try fruit and a handful of nuts," she said. "Dates spread with peanut butter and rolled in sesame seeds can be a delicious, gut-healthy treat.

"Or, instead of sugar-laden snacks made from refined white flour, choose those that include whole grains," Kulp added. "Try whole-grain crackers with cheese or peanut butter. Popcorn is a great whole-grain snack with a satisfying crunch."

Think Twice About That Extra Cocktail

No doubt you've heard it before, but alcohol isn't great for the mind or body. Among the many negative impacts that it can have on the body, alcohol can also cause inflammation in the gut.

Even though cocktails might look aesthetically pleasing and make for a great Instagram post, Kulp said they have negative effects on the gut, due to the high alcohol and sugar levels.

She added: "Too much alcohol has been shown to increase inflammation and decrease the healthy gut microbes. This can cause the gut barrier to become damaged and lead to a leaky gut." This is when someone has an increased intestinal permeability, meaning their gut lets in more than just the water and good nutrients. If the intestinal barrier becomes impaired, then toxins can flow into the bloodstream, leading to diseases manifesting.

So, that extra round of cocktails might seem like a good idea at the time, but Kulp said that too much alcohol can compromise the gut's microbiome. When this happens, it can lead to deficiencies and even liver damage.

"Instead of alcohol, give your gut a break and try drinking some kombucha. It's pleasantly fizzy and slightly tart as it's a fermented food, so it may also contribute to gut health," Kulp added.

Healthy Food Isn't the Only Solution

Avoiding these foods and alcohol is undoubtedly a good place to start for good gut health, but there can also be some lifestyle changes that will make a huge difference, too.

Dr. Abigail Basson is a registered dietitian and instructor in the Department of Nutrition at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio. She told Newsweek about some of the ways in which people can improve their gut health with daily changes.

"Firstly, stay hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of water throughout the day," Basson said. "This supports digestion and nutrient absorption.

"Effectively limit and manage stress because chronic stress can also affect gut health," she added. "You can engage in stress-reducing activities, such as meditation, deep-breathing exercises, yoga or hobbies that bring you joy."

Basson added that people should "maintain a consistent sleep schedule," avoid smoking and also stay physically active to maintain gut health.

