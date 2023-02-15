The pace of change in today's digital world is dizzying. In the fight for clients, enterprise companies are often blindsided by trends. Because of this, some of them are slow to adapt and suffer the consequences of getting caught in the wrong IT game. To avoid this, let's figure out where we are, where we're going and what we should know to be successful in 2023.

This year will bring us further into a smart world transformed by artificial intelligence (AI). Technologies such as customer experience (CX) solutions, AI and the IoT will pave the way for more business opportunities than in the past years. What should we expect? In the next three years, I believe that multimodal user interfaces and AI avatars will transform human-machine interaction, IoT platforms with location services will enable the development of contextualized real-time digital doppelgangers, and 3-D intelligent shared space will materialize in the metaverse.

Company leaders will be playing the greatest game of all time. We'll be forced to adjust and adapt our organizations in ways we never anticipated. I'm talking about organizational agility, skill development, retention, service delivery model evolution/maturation and technology spending. And all these changes will have to happen seamlessly as we move forward toward a bright future.

What I'm convinced of is that the digital revolution is going to change the way we do business. From telecommuting to nanotechnology and from video conferencing to intelligent wearables, technology has become omnipresent in our daily lives. Although some may fear this technological shift, others are harnessing the potential of these advancements to create a new generation of opportunities.

Let's Shine a Light on the Top Trends of 2023

1. Low-Code and No-Code Solutions: For organizations to quickly adapt to changes in the market, it's necessary to develop programs through which employees can increase their productivity. Every sector, including finance, education and healthcare, has an opportunity to increase its value using low-code or no-code software. These solutions can expand the scope of tasks and supplement them with those currently performed by Excel or similar programs. In 2019, Gartner analysts predicted that "by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity." Let's see.

2. Digital Immune Systems: People, processes and technology are the three core elements of a digital immune system. All businesses want to be profitable and see their customers satisfied. The digital immune system is a kind of action plan for people in charge of digital products and is an active and intelligent approach to security that strengthens business continuity. Soon, we can better protect our organizations against the ever-growing threat of malicious activity by identifying, analyzing and investigating vulnerabilities in real time and proactively recommending fixes to prevent damage. According to another Gartner forecast, "by 2025, organizations that invest in building digital immunity will increase customer satisfaction by decreasing downtime by 80%."

3. Generative AI: Industrialization changed manufacturing by expanding and automating human labor during the Industrial Revolution over 100 years ago. AI is a revolution in computer science that's poised to change the world of business in the coming decade. Advances in AI applications and tools are enabling a productivity revolution. For example, generative AI has the potential to transform industries and the way businesses operate. Businesses will be able to achieve new levels of efficiency and productivity in connection with the automation of many tasks that were previously done by humans.

To understand the progress of AI, you only need to think about the content it can create, from blogging to computer code. But as with any emergent technology, business leaders must proceed wisely, as modern technology can create many ethical and practical challenges. These include managing data privacy and security issues, mitigating potential bias in algorithms, and perhaps most crucially, ensuring that the benefits of AI reach all sectors of society equally.

4. The Metaverse: We're building a new era of synchronized reality in which users can interact with their favorite characters and environments at any time and any place. The metaverse aims to radically transform the internet and become a multidimensional ecosystem within which users can create, exchange and transact with virtual assets. It has unlimited possibilities but is still primitive in nature when compared to what it will eventually become. McKinsey analysts predict that the metaverse could reach $5 trillion in value by 2030.

In the corporate world, it will give access to a virtual environment in which businesses can remotely conduct training, onboarding and other tasks. Gartner analysts predicted that "by 2026, 25% of people will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse" for activities.

5. Hyperautomation: If you're looking for a way to save time, automate your business processes and keep your employees happy, hyperautomation could be the solution. Hyperautomation combines multiple technologies, platforms and tools to identify, analyze and automate a wide range of IT and business processes. A highly efficient system incorporating natural language processing (NLP), AI, machine learning (ML) and robotic process automation (RPA) could complete business processes more accurately than humans, potentially leading to significant cost savings.

Conclusion

Some of the most exciting developments like Web3, IoT and robotics are already being used in daily life. However, it's quite possible that in a few years, humanity will discover even more innovative solutions. Where we go from here and how we interact with technology is up to us!