Top Trade Destinations for Indianapolis Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts gave All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday. Now, it's time to see which teams are interested.

Taylor is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The former second-round pick has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons with the Colts. The 24-year-old was limited to 11 games last season because of injuries after leading the league in rushing in 2021. Late last month, Taylor requested a trade from the Colts as contract extension talks stalled. Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Taylor would not be traded and that was the "end of (the) discussion."

Irsay seems to have changed his mind.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported that the Colts are seeking a first-round pick, or a package of picks that equates to one, in exchange for Taylor. Whether that's realistic for Indianapolis during an offseason when the value of running backs seems to be low remains to be seen.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up on December 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Colts gave the 24-year-old All-Pro running back the green light to seek a trade. Which teams have the best odds of landing the star? Cooper Neill/Getty

Taylor's total cap hit is a little over $5.1 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Newsweek previously reached out to the Colts and Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, for comment.

DraftKings sportsbook released betting odds on Tuesday for where Taylor will play to start the 2023 season, if not with the Colts. The teams with the best odds, according to DraftKings, are:

Miami Dolphins (+250)

Chicago Bears (+400)

Baltimore Ravens (+700)

Denver Broncos (+750)

Dallas Cowboys (+750)

🗣️ Jonathan Taylor’s next team odds!



The Miami Dolphins are the current favorite to land the star RB at +250 👀 pic.twitter.com/gl6D2bO9QO — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 22, 2023

Here's a look at how Taylor could fit with these potential trade destinations.

Miami Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins are expected to explore a trade for Taylor. Miami has six running backs listed on its roster. Last season, head coach Mike McDaniel opted to go with a running back-by-committee approach.

The Dolphins ranked 31st in the league last season in rushing attempts.

Adding Taylor would provide a new threat on the ground to a team with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as weapons in the passing game.

Cap space available: $13.19 million, per Over the Cap.

Chicago Bears

The Bears, led by dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, had the top rushing offense in terms of yards last season. Chicago let running back David Montgomery walk in free agency this offseason. The Bears ground attack is made up of Khalil Herbert, free-agent signing D'Onta Foreman and rookie fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson.

Cap space: $16.35

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens could look to pair Taylor with former MVP Lamar Jackson in their backfield.

Baltimore made steps this season to change to a more pass-oriented offense. Still, the Ravens figure to be dangerous in the ground game with Jackson, and even more so if they add another All-Pro to their rushing attack. Injuries have prevented J.K. Dobbins from becoming a reliable top running back for the Ravens, so perhaps they could look Taylor's way.

Cap space: $6.67 million

Denver Broncos

The Broncos will do whatever it takes to improve offensively.

Denver scored the fewest points in the league last season and ranked 21st in total yards. Broncos running back Javonte Williams, a 2021 second-round pick, is coming off of a knee injury that limited him to four games last season. First-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton could look to make an early splash in his tenure.

Cap space: $9.09 million

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas released three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott this offseason after seven seasons with the franchise. Tony Pollard, who compiled 1,378 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in 2022, is now the lead back for the Cowboys. Rookie Deuce Vaughn has also quickly made his presence felt in the preseason—accounting for 56 total yards and a touchdown in his debut.

The Cowboys paid Elliott a hefty long-term deal and ended up letting him go. Time to see if owner/general manager Jerry Jones is interested in acquiring another premier running back.

Cap space: $18.98 million