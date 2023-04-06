Imagine a retired teacher faithfully teaching children for decades accessing her pension fund only to find it empty. Unfortunately, such a scene isn't uncommon in today's threat landscape, where many government agencies — and the average American — have become prime targets for fraudsters.

Public agencies have implemented various measures to combat threats that have grown in frequency and severity due to the pandemic. Yet, despite agency efforts, fraudsters continue to find ways to steal sensitive information and use it in ever-adapting schemes. As the scope of private and public sector data breaches continues to expand, the development of anti-fraud technology will need to evolve even faster to keep consumers protected.

The Average American's Vulnerability

Data threats have increased amid accelerated digitization of services. The virtual revolution stemming from COVID-19 only worsened the issue. The medical industry, tax filing and public service sectors are three particularly vulnerable areas due to the high volume of sensitive information they hold. This vulnerability correlates to an increased risk of identity fraud perpetrated against the individuals these sectors serve — with teachers, government workers, veterans and everyday citizens as prime targets.

The healthcare sector contains a large amount of personal data cybercriminals can target. Accessing medical data through breaches can help fraudsters create a convincing file to assume someone's identity and obtain free medical care. Even more troubling, a consumer could face criminal charges if the scammer breaks any laws while operating under their name.

The susceptibility of tax-filing services to fraudulent activities has also markedly increased since the pandemic; 45% more tax-related identity thefts have been reported than in pre-pandemic years. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has faced challenges with identity verification; however, it has since implemented improved measures.

Even so, tax return fraud is a growing concern that will not subside anytime soon. For example, scammers can acquire personal information made accessible during a data breach — only to sell it online to be used to file fraudulent tax returns with fake identities. In some cases, individuals only discover their returns were fraudulently submitted after attempting to file them themselves.

Veterans and military service members face threats as well. Because their work often takes them worldwide, it can be difficult for veterans to keep track of their personal information like previous addresses and data. Service members report significant impacts from fraudulent activity despite taking steps to secure their online identities. Often, issues are only discovered after a substantial drop in credit scores. In the worst cases, service members may suffer identity theft — which can result in loss of retirement savings.

Unconventional Threats

Sometimes, the data released in breaches is information the public would not immediately associate with enabling fraudulent, criminal activity. While data breaches can target public service sectors, they're equally prevalent in the private sector. Criminals can then use the leaked data to perpetrate fraud regardless of where the breach initially occurred.

An example could be a teacher whose school district's network is hacked. The personal information captured in that hack (such as dates of employment) may seem harmless, but fraudsters can use it to build a more convincing online persona. Unfortunately, much of this information is accessible on the dark web due to data leaks. Experts estimate online hacks affect hundreds of millions of Americans.

Breaches present numerous challenges for agencies working to protect Americans, particularly due to the pandemic. For example, ensuring those who needed COVID-19 benefits received them promptly while maintaining identity proofing strategies — including digital authentication or device proofing — to prevent fraud. This, coupled with a rapid move to remote work and less secure internet connections, made private sector data more accessible and general identity theft crimes more prominent.

A Multi-Layered Approach

Agencies doing significant work to combat fraud understand the importance of an increase in the severity of data breaches and the prevalence of other cyber threats, and they are working to protect Americans. They've shifted toward more robust identity-proofing strategies to combat the evolving threat landscape — often by implementing advanced and multilayered forms of fraud prevention to increase constituent security. As agencies strengthen their abilities to verify a person's identity — alongside the digital footprint and devices associated with that identity — they can better guard against potential fraud.

A multi-layered approach helps make continuous identity proofing and digital authentication possible. Tactics can include evaluating device history and reputation, device-to-identity linkages, and ongoing behavior analysis during constituent interactions and account opening. For example, technology can distinguish legitimate users typing answers from fraudsters or bots auto-filling or pasting responses. This is just one way to assess and adjust a user's risk level throughout their interaction with a web portal.

These strategies, paired with traditional identity proofing methods — such as document verification — can create a firm underpinning to help provide greater security for constituents while staying ahead of evolving threats in the digital landscape. Document verification is a common method of verifying identity using a photo taken in real-time that can be matched against the photo on a government-issued ID. This document verification practice, which complies with guidelines set forth by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), differs from facial recognition (FR) technology, which is believed to introduce more bias.

Approaches for Action-Minded Leaders

The public sector's commitment to protecting constituents and safeguarding sensitive information requires an ongoing effort to stay ahead of evolving threats — especially high-scale risks like data breaches. As technology continues to advance, so do the tactics of cybercriminals. To protect employees and constituents from potential fraud, leaders must stay informed and implement multilayered security measures, including advanced identity-proofing technology.

Data breaches are exposing identity information at unprecedented rates. While government agencies have instituted many precautions, further measures will be needed to go up against persistent cybercriminals as they develop new methods to access, steal and use sensitive data for their own gains. By staying proactive and keeping pace with the latest technology, agencies can win the fight against fraud more effectively.