Trump Sent Piece of Berlin Wall in Protest Over His Border Plans
The stunt was carried out by Berlin-based pro-democracy nonprofit group Die Offene Gesellschaft.
30 Years After the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Explore the Relics
November 9, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Celebrate the triumph of freedom with these memorials dedicated to the history of the Cold War.
The Starting 5: Greta Thunberg, Kamala Harris, College Football And More
It's a big weekend ahead with the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and 'Sesame Street' turning 50.
Hasselhoff Says He Did Not Bring Down the Berlin Wall
The "Baywatch" actor had a huge hit in Germany when the wall fell, but rumors he thinks he reunited Berlin get him angry.
Quora: Military Photographer's Memorable Moments
The Rwandan refugee crisis, the 50th annivesaries of D-Day and Victory Day are among Roland Gomez's most notable professional memories.
The History of Building Walls to Solve Problems
Donald Trump's suggestion of building a wall on the Mexican border has some precedents, some more successful than others.
Fight in Germany Over the Number Who Died Trying to Cross the Berlin Wall
Germany is still struggling to reach consensus on the legacy of the German Democratic Republic.
Top 10 Anniversaries in 2015
Who remembers when Nelson Mandela was freed? Or Saigon fell?
Where in the World Is the Berlin Wall?
Here, there and everywhere. Two and a half decades after its fall, large blocks and small chunks of Germany's famous dividing wall can be found all over the world.
Berlin Wall's Fall 25 Years Ago was an Epic Blow to Tyranny: Merkel
"The fall of the Berlin Wall showed us that dreams can come true - and that nothing has to stay the way it is, no matter how high the hurdles might seem to be," said Merkel.
Mikhail Gorbachev Warns Ukraine Conflict Could Lead to a New Cold War
"The world is on the brink of a new Cold War. Some say that it has already begun," said the former leader of the Soviet Union
'The Wall Coming Down on the 9th: That Was Not Supposed to Happen'
Hans Modrow, East Germany's last communist leader, is still angry 25 years on as he recounts the chaos of his country's collapse
Germany: Angst, Torture, and the Reluctant Leadership of Europe
Between the 75th anniversary of the start of the WW2 and the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Newsweek examines Germany's profound lessons for the developed world