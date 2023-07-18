'Tornado' of Bees Swarms Security Camera in Wild Footage

Footage showing a swarm of bees engulfing the entrance of a home in Pennsylvania has surfaced online.

In a video shared with Newsweek by security camera firm Ring, a large number of bees can be seen flying and crawling around the doorbell camera set up outside the property.

The clip was captured outside a home in Hershey back in May.

It's sure to make for unsettling viewing for anyone with an aversion to bees, and it's certainly worth erring on the side of caution when it comes to dealing with insects of this kind.

A swarm of bees engulfs a camera. The homeowner was stunned at what unfolded on their doorstep. Ring

According to a report compiled by the CDC, from 2000 to 2017, there were a total of 1,109 deaths in the U.S. where hornet, wasp, and bee stings occurred.

This equates to a national annual average of 62 deaths. Arguably the most notable statistic gleaned from the report, however, was that approximately 80 percent of these deaths were males.

In this instance, the homeowner was watching the incident unfold from the safety of his office. "I was watching this from work for two hours," they told Ring. "My first reaction was that it was a small tornado, but surprisingly it was a bee swarm."

Though bees are a common enough sight in this part of Pennsylvania, this particular natural phenomena was a unique occurrence for the home owner involved.

"We live near farms so see a lot of bees nearby," they said. "[This was the] first time we saw this swarm in my life. I am not sure if there are any bee hives nearby, but we see all kinds of wildlife here in Hershey."

It subsequently emerged that a bees' nest had been developing around the entrance to their home. Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of the swarm, though the property did suffer significant damage during the extraction process.

"No person was injured, but we had to cut out stone and stucco and subfloor, and found three big bee waxes," the homeowner said. "The beekeeper took out most of the swarm but left the queen in the holes, so it was a two-week project."

This isn't the first time a homeowner has been shocked to discover a beehive in close proximity to their home.

Last year, a man from Paris found an entire beehive inside a window at his vacation home. More recently in April this year, a California homeowner described the moment her "jaw dropped" upon seeing the extent of a bee infestation at the back of her property.

