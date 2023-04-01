Storm Rips Through Illinois Theater, Killing One

A heavy metal music fan was killed and 28 others were hospitalized when a theater roof caved in on the revelers below as a series of tornados tore through the Midwest.

Around 260 concert-goers had been packed into the sold-out gig at the Apollo Theater, in Belvidere, Illinois, when the roof collapsed at around 7:55 p.m. on Friday night, according to Belvidere Fire Department chief Shawn Schadle.

Rescue teams were searching through the rubble and working to stabilize the building, he added. Newsweek has reached out to the Fire Department by email for further information and comment.

One person was killed, with the New York Times reporting that 28 people were rushed to hospital. Five of those were said to be in serious condition, the BBC reported.

The tragedy came as much of the region was battered by fierce winds and storms, with tornados also ripping through the South. Cars were flipped, trees were felled, and buildings were damaged during the storms, which have so far left four dead across the U.S. with many more injured.

However, it's thought the damage inflicted at the theater was caused by fierce straight-line winds whipped up by a storm, rather than a tornado.

Eyewitness footage from the theater shared online by news account RAWALERTS showed dazed fans calling out to try to find their friends in the chaos, as others worked together to lift huge chunks of the roof up from the floor, fearing people were trapped underneath. Beams, bricks, and debris had rained down and spilled outside into State Street as the theater's marquee and facade collapsed.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass casualty event declared after a roof collapsed at apollo theatre during a concert

⁰📌#Belvidere | #Illinois

⁰Currently Numerous Firefighters and Emergency crews are on the scene after a roof collapsed at Apollo theatre during a concert after a powerful storm… pic.twitter.com/mDisCjX3VQ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 1, 2023

The Fire Department was at the scene almost immediately, because it is located just across the street, while Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies and ambulances also rushed to the venue to help the wounded.

The show, which is believed to have been well underway at the time because it was due to start at 7:00 p.m. featured several bands, including Morbid Angel, Revocation, and Skeletal Remains. Bandmembers later reached out to their fans on social media in the wake of the disaster. Morbid Angel posted on Facebook to say: "We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."

Another band on the bill, Cryptadeath, posted on Instagram: "We are safe and sound! All bands on the package are safe! Thanks for your concern! ...We lost our RV, but we are ok."

One fan replied: "So glad to read this and hear that the bands are okay...I was there and some people were hurt badly after roof caved. Just missed me and my friend by about 20 feet. Pray for those that were hurt."

A worried fan spoke to local news channel ABC 7 outside the police cordon and revealed she had been unable to get hold of her friends who had been inside the venue. Theresa Best, of Woodstock, had been on her way to the concert when other friends frantically called her to tell her of the horror unfolding at her destination. She said she had been "bawling" the rest of the way, but has been unable to make contact with the friends she had been due to meet inside the theater. "The metal community is so nice, and my heart just aches for anybody who did lose their life," she added. "I just hope all my friends are OK."

The roof collapse at the Apollo Theater in Illinois is thought to have been caused by a fierce storm, but came as tornados battered several states. Pictured: A scene of destruction in Little Rock, Arkansas, which has declared a state of emergency after the fierce winds on Friday. Benjamin Krain/Getty Images

ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said an intense storm cell hit the Belvidere area around 7:45 p.m., with winds in excess of 50 mph. She said it was possible that a tornado may have touched down briefly, but that will need to be investigated and confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Illinois's Governor, J.B. Pritzker, tweeted: "My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight. I've been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities."

My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight.



I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can.



As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, hundreds are feared injured after tornados ripped through Arkansas, with terrifying videos capturing the size and scale of the churning winds racing across the land.

The U.S. experiences more tornadoes than any other country, with 1,200 a year on average. The deadliest ever recorded, the Tri-State tornado of March 18, 1925, lasted for over three hours and killed 695 people.

A haunting photo of another entertainment venue that was hit by a tornado went viral in December 2021, as a photo revealed how one wall was completely torn away from the movie theater, with seats left facing the outside world instead of the big screen. The destruction looked as though it was a scene from a disaster movie.