News

Videos Show Tornado Hitting Virginia Beach As State of Emergency Declared

By
News Tornado Weather Virginia

A state of emergency has been announced in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after a tornado swept through the coastal city.

Multiple videos have circulated on Twitter showcasing the tornado that touched down on Sunday.

One clip has been viewed more than 355,000 times since being posted and showed the vast size of the tornado from a distance.

Tornado
Stock image of a tornado. A state of emergency was announced in Virginia Beach following a severe storm and tornado in the city. Getty

WAVY News journalist Andy Fox captioned the clip: "George Pilkington Virginia Beach sent me this video. He shot this from his Porch on Bay Island. Reports [say] some boats overturned."

Another clip, from a similar location, shows the amount of debris in the air due to the twister.

Another clip posted on Twitter by WTKR3 meteorologist Kristy Steward read: "Viewer video of the Virginia Beach tornado that left lots of damage in parts of the Great Neck area earlier this evening."

Due to the intense weather conditions, the city of Virginia Beach issued a press release announcing a local state of emergency.

The press release read: "City Manager Patrick Duhaney declared a local state of emergency Sunday evening after a severe storm and tornado impacted communities in the northern part of the city.

"The total number of homes damaged is unknown but is estimated to be between 50 and 100.

"Great Neck Recreation Center, 2521 Shorehaven Drive, will be closed to the general public tomorrow, May 1, and will continue to serve exclusively to residents impacted by the storm starting at 7 a.m. Residents are encouraged to bring comfort items.

The closure will include the cancellation of all programs including After School care."

The press release noted that some roads may be closed due to the weather storm and also explained how the city will proceed regarding the necessary cleanup.

The press release said: "City crews will be out to pick up debris from public streets starting at 8 a.m. Residents who have trees that are contained entirely on their private property are responsible for their removal.

"Public Works recommends that residents speak with their insurance regarding coverage and deductibles before securing quotes or contracting with private tree removal companies.

"If residents use a private tree removal service, the contractor secured is responsible for removal of the debris as well."

The National Weather Service, Wakefield, Virginia page also addressed the tornado in Virginia Beach.

In a tweet, they wrote: "We've been getting a lot of questions regarding the tornado in Virginia Beach this evening.

"Based on the debris signature on radar, damage reports, and videos of the storm, we can confirm that there was a tornado. A survey will be conducted tomorrow to determine the rating."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC