Touching Moment Family Reunited With Dog Who Went Missing Two Years Ago

A dog who went missing from her family home more than two years ago has finally been reunited with them.

The dog, Jill, was reunited with her loving family after ending up at the Little Rock Animal Village (LRAV) shelter in Arkansas.

Fortunately, she had been microchipped, which meant the shelter employees were able to identify the owners and notify the family that they had found the pet.

Rex Smith and his family with Jill. The family traveled 300 miles to be reunited with their pet. Little Rock Animal Village

Owner Rex Smith, whose family originally lived in Little Rock, drove hundreds of miles from McKinney in Texas to bring Jill back home with them.

An LRAV spokesperson told Newsweek: "We only had her for a day. As soon as we found the chip we called the owner and [he] drove up here the next day with his family.

"She is a really gentle dog and when we received the call about her running loose, my officer went to pick her up.

"She just rolled over for him to rub her belly. Really nice dog. We are on a lookout for her brother and hope we can find him."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year.

The ASPCA added: "Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs (from 3.9 million to 3.1 million)."

In a July 28 Facebook post, LRAV said: "This reunion would not have happened had she not been microchipped. They were overjoyed when they got the phone call yesterday afternoon.

"We love a happy ending. Microchips make them possible. Please microchip your pets. And be sure to register them."

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), such microchips are small electronic chips that are enclosed in a glass cylinder that is about the same size as a grain of rice.

The AVMA said: "It is injected under the skin using a hypodermic needle. It is no more painful than a typical injection, although the needle is slightly larger than those used for injection.

"No surgery or anesthesia is required—a microchip can be implanted during a routine veterinary office visit. If your pet is already undergoing anesthesia for a procedure, such as neutering or spaying, the microchip often can be implanted while they're still under anesthesia."