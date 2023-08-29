'Toy Story' and 'Monsters, Inc.' Bizarre Connection Takes Internet by Storm

They may be wholesome family films, but Pixar movies have spawned plenty of fan theories over the years.

From the heartbreaking—that Woody from Toy Story is actually the spirit of owner Andy's dead father—to the belief that every Pixar film exists in the same universe, passionate fans have developed countless intriguing headcanons.

According to TikTok user Asheley Baca (@asheleyspam), the latest Toy Story fan theory is almost three decades in the making.

Recently posting her hypothesis to the video-sharing platform, Baca tells viewers that she believes that Boo from Monsters, Inc., is Andy's mom.

The poster for "Toy Story," 1995 (L). The poster for "Monsters, Inc.," 2001 (R). A TikToker claims to have found evidence that toddler Boo from "Monsters, Inc." is Andy's mom from "Toy Story." Walt Disney/Pixar

"It took me 29 years to realize that Andy's mom is Boo from Monsters, Inc.," Baca wrote alongside footage of herself looking stunned, before launching into the details.

The first clip Baca uses as evidence is from the first movie, released in 1995, and shows Andy wearing a red cowboy hat and playing with his favorite toy, cowboy doll Woody.

"See the hat Andy's wearing?" Baca asks viewers. "It's not brown like Woody's, but red like Jessie's."

The video then cuts to footage of cowgirl doll Jessie, Woody's female counterpart, sitting solemnly in the window. The scene is from Toy Story 2, released in 1999.

"If Andy loves Woody so much, why is that red hat so significant to him?" Baca ponders. "It's because that red hat belongs to his mom."

Another fan theory has previously suggested that Andy's mom is Emily, the little girl who owned Jessie but abandoned her after growing up.

"His mom grew up with Jessie and then passed [the hat] down to Andy when she grew up," Baca explained. "Now the question is, how long did Andy's mom actually have Jessie?"

The TikToker then moves on to Monsters, Inc., released in 2001. The film focuses on monsters Sulley and Mike, who accidentally bring a toddler girl—"Boo"—into the monster realm.

Zooming in on a shot from the movie, Baca highlights a Jessie doll on the table in Boo's bedroom. Although Monsters, Inc., was released after Toy Story and Toy Story 2, the idea for the film was conceived in 1994, with work production beginning in 1996.

A still from "Toy Story 2" featuring the characters Bullseye (L), Jessie and Woody (R). Baca believes that Andy's hat in the original "Toy Story" movie looks more like Jessie's than Woody's. Pixar/Disney

"Based off Pixar's timeline, it makes sense that Boo is actually Andy's mom," Baca said. "What do you think?"

Although Baca makes a compelling argument, there are a few flaws in the theory. According to the Pixar timeline—a competing fan theory created by film editor Jon Negroni, that uses clues from each film to gauge the time it is set—Monsters, Inc., is set years after all four Toy Story movies.

Andy's mom and Boo also have very different hair colors, and although dye exists, there is generally little resemblance between Boo and Andy's mom.

The clip received 7.5 million views, but fellow TikTokers were not convinced by Baca's theory, with AusDoggie writing: "You're overthinking it."

"Same universe but no connection," said @user1733020495817.

"Boos bedroom + the little girl who owned Jessie have different bedrooms," wrote Brii.

A still from "Monsters, Inc.," 2001. Fans pointed out that Boo from "Monsters, Inc." has dark brown hair, while Andy's mom has a lighter shade. Walt Disney/Pixar

"But Jessie wasn't passed down to Andy from his mom, she was left by the tree in the park and the little girls family drove off," said Brianna Emily Art, referencing the heartbreaking scene in the second movie.

"Jesse came from big al, the toy guy who wanted to sell them to a museum," commented Du'Wan Evelyn Russell.

Sarah Wolstoncroft pointed out that Boo makes a cameo appearance in Toy Story 4, as a child in Bonnie Anderson's (Woody's new owner) daycare.

"My son watches it all the time lol," she wrote.

While Kristina Hubbard highlighted that Boo's real name is canonically Mary Gibbs, the same as her voice actor, meaning she can't be Emily and is unlikely to be Andy's mom.

"I think those were just Easter eggs," said Jay, while Angel Adcock wrote: "Jessie was given to Boo is the only connection that makes sense."

Newsweek has reached out to @asheleyspam for comment via email.