Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails in Arizona: Reports

A freight train carrying hazardous material has reportedly derailed in western Arizona on Wednesday evening. There were no immediate spills or leaks from the train in Mohave County, where the incident took place, as reported by The New York Times.

The newspaper cited a spokesperson for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Anita Mortensen, saying that the derailment happened near the town of Topock, near the state's border with California and Nevada. The sheriff's office was notified of the incident after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The incident follows the derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous material in East Palestine, eastern Ohio, in early February. In that case, the derailment caused a major fire that covered the entire town in smoke—sparking concerns over the possible exposure of residents to toxic chemicals. Residents were evacuated by authorities to avoid being endangered.

Norfolk Southern, which operated the Ohio train, is being sued by the state of Ohio for "recklessly endangering" the health of residents and the state's natural resources.

There's no information available about what material the train which derailed in Arizona on Wednesday was carrying or how many cars were on the train. The National Transportation Safety Board and the railroad company BNSF were reportedly notified of the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be later updated.