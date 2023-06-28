World

Trans Woman Chemically Burns Penis to Get Gender-Affirming Surgery

By
World Transgender Australia

A transgender woman in Australia chemically burned her penis in order to undergo gender-affirming surgery, according to a case report from the Department of Urology, Royal North Shore Hospital in St Leonards.

Researchers from the North Shore Urology Research Group at Royal North Shore Hospital on Wednesday published a report on ScienceDirect.com, which detailed a recent case they had involving a 57-year-old woman who was assigned male at birth and wanted gender-assignment surgery. The transgender woman was not identified in the report, but it noted that the researchers received consent from her to publish it.

"We present a case of self-inflicted chemical penile burn requiring emergency penectomy in a trans-feminine patient," the report said. "This case highlights challenges of balancing adequate resection of non-viable necrotic tissue whilst allowing for adequate cosmesis for future gender-affirming surgery (GAS) in a quaternary facility that does not provide gender reassignment services."

The report comes as a number of U.S. states have sought to pass legislation that would ban transgender care for minors. According to Human Rights Campaign, in addition to banning transgender medical care for minors," some states, such as Oklahoma, Texas, and South Carolina, have considered banning care for transgender people up to 26 years of age."

Trans Woman Chemically Burns Genitalia for AffirmingSurgery
A stock photo of a medical team performing surgical operation. On June 26, 2023, researchers from the North Shore Urology Research Group at the Royal North Shore Hospital published a report detailing an incident in which a transgender woman chemically burned her penis in order to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. Getty

The report did not give an exact date of the incident but said the woman arrived at a local hospital emergency department seven days after a suffering from a chemical burn on her penis. She was transferred to the Royal North Shore Hospital for further treatment shortly after.

The study also noted that the surgery is "not offered under Australia's national public health insurance."

Prior to the woman's surgery, the report noted that she had been receiving androgen deprivation therapy, which is used to reduce hormones in a body. However, according to the report, the woman stopped using the therapy after moving to a more rural area, where access was limited.

"Our aim was to highlight the surgical challenges of partial penectomy and neo-meatus formation to allow for future GAS [gender-affirming surgery] and highlight the lack of infrastructure within the public healthcare system for management of gender dysphoria both in rural and metropolitan settings," the report said.

Newsweek reached out to one of the report's researchers, Paul Kim, via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC