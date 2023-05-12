Transformation Is a Key Strategy for Business Sustainability and Resilience

Sustainability in business is the capacity to continue critical functions indefinitely without seeing a decline in quality. This is a challenge business leaders continue to grapple with as the world changes around us. For an organization to be sustainable, leaders need to transform every part of their business. A one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective when every business and industry has unique value propositions and operational differences.

There is more work to be done to ensure organizations are set up to remain sustainable and resilient in the face of change. Here's a look at how businesses can embark on a transformational journey to creating long-term value. Businesses that get it right can find a path to achieving their goals, while also helping their partners and customers achieve theirs.

Keep Up With — and Take Advantage Of — the Digital Age

According to McKinsey, executives believe that technical innovation is an external factor that will have the greatest impact on organizations over the next 20 years. And, organizations are taking significant steps to prepare for it.

The past few years have been ripe with stories about how the pandemic accelerated the need for digitization or motivated organizations to invest in digital tools to maintain operational capacity. The numbers bear that out. According to a McKinsey survey, 77% of respondents reported their organizations built digital platforms, but only 10% of those platforms were fully scaled and 12% of those are considered highly integrated. Maximizing the potential of digital capabilities presents a huge opportunity.

Digital platforms and tools can lead to better employee productivity and customer interactions, driven by better access to, and use of, data. For example, 59% of customer service and support leaders said that they're devoting resources to improve, automate or eliminate inefficient processes. To get the most out of the technology available to them, companies must consider factors such as engagement and integration. Executives should check in with their employees and customers on what tools are working before scaling and integrating these technologies across their business. This ensures increased engagement and efficiency.

Build Long-Term Strategic Relationships by Delivering Added Value

Today's B2B customers want a self-service and very personalized experience. For companies, this means getting to know every customer and investing in long-term strategic relationships. It's no longer about a single engagement or single sale which becomes the sole customer touchpoint. In today's age, being a sustainable business means being agile enough to meet customers where they are, when they need it, and adapt offerings as demands shift.

A one-size-fits-all approach will seldom work for organizations with different or changing financial, operational, and service needs. For technology providers, a customer will have goals to digitally transform, but they may not be able to do it all at once. They may not be able to replace an entire technology stack with the latest and greatest on the market that a company offers. Organizations can either wait until that customer is ready or find new ways to support them on their journey. This is where value-added software, solutions, and services come in.

Millennials now dominate B2B purchase decisions and they're looking for tech-savvy and values-based experiences. How are you servicing solutions in the market? Are you meeting with customers to ensure they are maximizing the potential of their technology stack? Are you offering solutions to eliminate IT burden or free up individuals to better serve customers? Intimately knowing your customers and their individual needs informs how you show up in the market. And, helping customers look around corners shifts how they value your organization and its impact over time. Don't just be a technology vendor, for example. Be a trusted consultant and solutions provider, and reimagine your value for the long haul.

Remember To Remain Agile in the Face of Change

Agility is the key to having deeper conversations about delivering added value as an organization. According to McKinsey, agile operating models are characterized by rapid learning and decision-making cycles. They center around an organization's ability to take in information (whether from current trends, customer feedback, or market predictions) and turn that knowledge into a solution that can benefit employees, customers, and partners. This model is established by agile leadership.

The Agile Business Consortium lists the following key principles as a part of agile leadership:

Improve through effective feedback

Improve quality of thinking for improved outcomes

Collaborative communities achieve more

The answer to combining these concepts for business sustainability and resilience? Listen, learn, and apply, all within the right collaborative ecosystem. Businesses rely on one another to increase value for their business, their partner's business, and their customers. Let that trend continue and connect your business where it matters most.

At the End of the Day...

With the shift in what is expected of organizations when it comes to our impact on the world around us, it's time for business leaders to better connect with customers, improve efficiency, and create new opportunities for lasting impact. At the heart of any transformation strategy should be a desire to be sustainable and resilient as a business, no matter what goes on around you. This is the key to driving value now and in the future.