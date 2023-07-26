'Clumsiest' Travel Influencer Shares Her Top Fails in Hilarious Video

Being paid to travel around the world, staying in the best hotels and resting in beautiful locations sounds like the dream job for most of us, and, on the whole, it probably is. One influencer, however, is using her platform to show that those heavily posed, enviable images that her peers post are not always as natural as you might think.

The video has over 10.7 million views and was posted earlier this July by self-described travel content creator Ayana, @postcardsfromayana. The text explains: "POV [point-of-view]: You're a travel content creator but most of your videos look like this because you're actually the clumsiest person alive."

The clip shows Ayana slipping in a pool, trying to jump on to a floating sun lounger, and nearly losing all her belongings in the water. There's also a rope-swing fail, and Ayana falling off a ladder into the ocean. "So real i love this because this is what ACTUALLY happens," wrote one user on TikTok.

Woman vacationer rests between palm trees on a beach. A TikTok travel influencer has shown the less-glamorous side of being paid to go around the world. Peera_Sathawirawong/Getty Images

Social media is a minefield, and it's impossible to know what's real or fake. Filters, editing, artificial intelligence, staged photos and poses all conspire to make us feel as though we're not achieving anything because we don't have a 24-inch waist and seemingly live on a beach sipping cocktails. This is why Ayana's travel content is refreshingly honest, and judging by the views, TikTok viewers would agree.

Matt Kepnes, creator of the successful travel blog Nomadic Matt, said of travel influencers versus travel bloggers in an article for indie travel news site Travel Off Path: "I definitely think influencers are creating a fake perception of travel (and life!)."

Kepnes added: "Everything is so polished on Instagram, and it's a non-stop push to sell, sell, sell. It definitely takes some of the life and character out of the platform. Nowadays, everyone needs to visit the same places and take the same type of photos... While I understand that people need to make a living, I think there are more sustainable ways to do it that don't come off so spammy/scammy."

Despite the prevalence of generic travel content, "I only see the influencer marketing getting bigger," said Jade Broadus, in an article for Travel Weekly. She is the creative director of Travel Mindset, which launched in 2012 and connects travel companies with influencers.

The influencer marketing industry is set to grow to around $21.1 billion in 2023, according to data from Influencer Marketing Hub. It added that 63 percent of travel companies plan to use artificial intelligence in their influencer campaigns.

Users on TikTok loved the candid video, with one writing: "I've never felt so seen. Clumsy girls stick together, instantly followed!"

"No I've actually met my people! I feel so silly for always getting new scars at my grown age," commented another.

"That would be me," posted a third.

