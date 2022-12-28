Buffalo Man Survives 15 Hours Trapped in Truck

As the death toll in Western New York continues to climb following the major blizzard over the holiday weekend, one Buffalo man survived for hours trapped inside his truck at the height of the storm.

T.J. Lingos told the Weather Channel that he was hoping to make it home after work ahead of the storm last Friday. But he ended up being stuck in his truck for 15 hours as Winter Storm Elliot hit Buffalo. Lignos admitted that he knew he should not have been on the roads that night.

He said he called 911 but was told no one could get to him amid the conditions.

"I got a little scared. I got a little choked up there," Lignos said. "I just kept as calm as I could... I kept getting out, trying to shovel myself out, but it wasn't working, so I had to give up."

Lignos said he ran his engine on and off, sitting with his feet on the heated seats to keep them warm. His loved ones advised him to stay put in the truck where he was protected and not wonder out in the storm.

Someone finally came up to his truck at about 8 or 9 a.m. the next morning to ask if he was okay.

This comes as 34 storm-related deaths have been confirmed in Erie County, New York. Officials said road clearing crews expect to find more victims of the storm buried underneath the snow.

Lignos was helped by several people in the community, including those who helped dig his truck out of the snow, a couple who invited him for a meal at their home and someone who offered him a ride on a four-wheeler because his truck was out of gas. He ended up making the final leg of his journey home on foot.

"I called my roommate – I was like, 'Hey I'm walking home. If I'm not home in a certain amount of time, you've got to come looking for me,'" Lignos said.

When he finally returned home, Lignos said he slept for several hours. On Christmas Eve, he felt determined to help others.

"I woke up and I just felt like I had to do something. I was kind of pacing in my room and I know there's the death toll that keeps rising, unfortunately ... I just felt like, I couldn't sit home," Lignos said. "I just went. I didn't know where I was going. I just headed into the city."

He and a friend started responding to calls for help on a Facebook page called "Buffalo Blizzard Response." Lignos said he took two people to hospitals, delivered food, picked up people walking in the snow and collected donations.