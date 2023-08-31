Travel Blogger Telling Americans to Book Flights Amid Living Crisis Blasted

A video of a traveler in Thailand trying to persuade Americans to "just book a freakin' flight"—which was posted amid the ongoing cost of living crisis—has received a storm of backlash on TikTok.

The viral clip was shared on August 17 by Kat Crittenden (known as @kathryncritt on TikTok), who has shared previous posts about her travels, and had 4.6 million views at the time of writing.

The footage shows a woman in a bikini standing in turquoise sea waters overlooked by cliffs covered in lush greenery.

"What are ya'll still doing in America? This could be 5.30 on a Thursday night for you if you just book a freakin' flight...," the woman says, while panning the camera across the coastal backdrop.

A stock image of a woman relaxing in a pool in the Krabi province of Thailand.

The last post sparked fury among other TikTokers who said the woman in the clip was "out of touch" with the reality of Americans struggling with living expenses as well as debt.

As they emerged from the COVID pandemic, the U.S. and other countries were hit by a surge in inflation, with the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in prices of consumer goods and services, leaping by 9.1 percent in the year to June 2022, the biggest rise in 40 years. Inflation has since fallen back to 3.2 percent in the year to July 2023.

Nearly half (40 percent) of consumers in the U.S. were reported to feel "highly affected" by the cost of living crisis, according to an April 2023 survey by We Are Social and Statista Q, a platform providing market and consumer data.

A caption shared with the latest viral post reads: "Me again, convincing you to travel lol [laugh out loud]."

The woman in the clip says: "Come to Thailand, this should freakin' sell you, get your a** out here," before the clip ends.

The video sparked criticism from TikTokers, with several sharing the financial struggles they're facing.

User meggo simply said: "Out of touch queen."

Shooky wrote: "hold up, let me put this recession on pause for everyone and we'll join you in minute! get the guestroom ready, bestie!!!!"

User cheyennejadeskye said: "girl I have under $1000 in my savings I can't be doing all that." The original poster replied: "I have like $2000 lmao."

TJ said "Unfortunately I did not win the birth lottery" and the original poster replied: "Neither did i bestie."

Dwight Schrute said: "Read the room bestie jeezus."

User evitafab noted: "what a privileged life, must be nice congrats, wish I could."

Postboy Lexx said: "Hey there Kat! I had multiple homelessness scares this year already..."

User @shessoniice wrote: "I'm on government assistance Kat that's why."

User @thedeepestshadeofred noted "Me With 5$ hoping to make rent," while shelby.sager wrote "I'm living paycheck to paycheck."

Jane Doe wrote: "I won't be able to pay my rent next month and I know that so I'm trying to find a good tent for me and my kid."

The original poster replied: "If that's true I'm sending you so so much love and if you have a Venmo I'd love to buy you and your kid a meal or two."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

