Woman Sharing 'Best Flight Tip Ever' for Disorganized Travelers Praised

Looking for a quick and easy way to keep track of your flight on your next travels? This secret iPhone hack can show you all your latest flight details at the click of a button.

In a viral video shared June 4, TikTok user Louise (@loulouexplores) said: "I use this small trick every time I fly." A message overlaid on the clip, which has so far gained 8.6 million views, reads "best flight tip ever."

The post comes as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. A March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association found that passenger traffic globally was at nearly 85 percent of January 2019 levels.

The latest data from the U.S. Transport Security Administration shows that more than 2.3 million passengers passed through a TSA checkpoint on Tuesday.

The TikTok clip shows a woman walking while rolling a suitcase through an airport setting. A hand is later seen holding what appears to be an iPhone, with a text-messaging screen displayed on the device.

A voice in the video says: "If you paste your flight number into messages and send it to somebody, you can hold down on the flight number and it brings up all of your flight details."

The person is seen entering a flight number into the message box, then a map is pulled up on the phone screen, with a box titled "preview flight" at the bottom.

The voice in the clip says: "Just press 'preview flight' to view" all of your flight information. Doing so pulls up another map outlining the flight path.

Various flight details can be seen at the bottom half of the screen. These include the terminal gate number, departure/arrival times and whether your flight is on time, as well as the duration of the flight.

The voice in the video says: "I find this is so useful, especially if someone's picking me up and they can use it."

A caption shared with the post reads: "I do this every time I fly. Send this to a disorganized friend haha."

In a later comment, the poster noted: "I don't think it works on ALL airlines. I tried Ryanair and it didn't work. But BA [British Airways] and Singapore I tried and both works."

