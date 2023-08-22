U.S.

Who is Travis Ikeguchi? Suspect Named in California Pride Flag Killing

By
U.S. California Crime Shooting LGBTQ

The man suspected of shooting dead a California business owner over a Pride flag she displayed at her clothing store has been identified.

Travis Ikeguchi, 27, fatally shot Laura "Lauri" Carleton, 66, outside her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen on Friday after "yelling many homophobic slurs" about the store's Pride flag, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at a news conference on Monday.

Ikeguchi fled Carleton's store on foot and was later killed in "a lethal force encounter" with deputies.

The Pride flag flies on Market Street
A Pride flag flies on Market Street during the 53rd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade And Celebration on June 25, 2023. The man suspected of shooting dead a California business owner over a Pride flag she displayed at her clothing store has been identified as Travis Ikeguchi. Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Dicus said Ikeguchi fired at multiple patrol vehicles with an unregistered semi-automatic handgun before officials fatally shot him.

Ikeguchi, of Cedar Glen, did not have identification on his person and investigators were unable to immediately identify him, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

He shared anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media, authorities said on Monday. In one post on Gab, a platform that has welcomed extremists, Ikeguchi shared a photo of a burning Pride flag.

According to ABC7, he wrote alongside it: "We need to stop compromising on this LGBT dictatorship and not let them take over our lives."

The caption later asked:"Who has the courage to post this and feel no shame of it!?"

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC