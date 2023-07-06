Sports

Travis Kelce Has Last Laugh After 'Desperate' Bud Light Ad

By
Sports Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney Kansas City Chiefs

The negative response to Bud Light's advert for July 4 has not affected one of the stars of the marketing campaign, as he continues to add new followers to his social media.

Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning star Travis Kelce features in the new, high-profile ad released on Sunday, but the clip was met with indifference. Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch was accused of "desperate" marketing following a sustained backlash to a partnership earlier in the year with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The 15-second spot on YouTube features several men including Kelce grunting as they sit down before one cracks open a Bud Light can.

Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the press during Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He continues to add new followers to his social media, despite featuring in a Bud Light ad. Getty Images

The ad seems a return to appealing primarily to male beer drinkers. However, many commenters said that the damage had been done with the Mulvaney controversy and the brand's response to being accused of alienating its traditional customer base with the partnership. Some in the LGBTQ+ community have also slammed the company for not defending its ties with Mulvaney.

Kelce has seen an upturn in followers on social media since the weekend, though, adding over 400 newcomers to his channels, according to Social Blade, a social-media analytics website.

Read more

On Sunday, when the ad was released, Kelce saw a drop of only six people from his Instagram followers, while Bud Light faced a barrage of negativity. Since then, Kelce has added over 100 new followers a day, taking his total to over 926,000.

The fallout over the ad continued on Wednesday, when Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren waded in on Bud Light.

Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney attends the Them Now Awards 2023 at Public Hotel on June 14, 2023 in New York City. Her partnership with Bud Light has seen the beer brand face criticism since April. Getty Images

Speaking on Fox News, Lahren said: "That was a great ad, but if they had not done what they did in late March, early April, that would have been a great ad.

"But they are not acknowledging the problem, so it really doesn't matter how many patriotic ads they put out, how many Budweiser sales they put out, how many American flags they wave and barbecues until they address the issue. This will not stop.

"It is so sad as there are so many great Americans who work for this company, but until the head honchos who own Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, InBev, until they do something, this is not going to stop anytime soon. I promise you that," Lahren added.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Bud Light? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC