Travis Kelce Injury: Explaining the Kansas City Chiefs' Potential Nightmare

Week 1 of the NFL season is supposed to be a time for hope and optimism. Everyone is 0-0; no one is eliminated from contention. The Kansas City Chiefs, however, could be staring down the barrel of a disaster.

On defense, Chris Jones has yet to report for duty. While a contractual settlement could theoretically arrive at any time, the tea leaves haven't suggested a rapid resolution. That reality means KC's offense would have to shoulder most of the load. On Tuesday, that task may have gotten much tougher.

After the team's practice, head coach Andy Reid revealed that tight end Travis Kelce had suffered a knee injury, making his participation in Thursday's season opener uncertain. As you might expect, that update sent shock waves through the NFL.

But what's really going on? And how equipped are the Chiefs to handle this potential absence?

Let's break it down.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is seen before an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Chiefs on August 19 in Glendale, Arizona. A knee injury has made his participation in Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Lions uncertain. Michael Owens/Getty

What Happened to Travis Kelce?

In the world of pro sports, things can change with a single bit of bad luck. And while we don't know the specifics, it seems as if that's what happened to the Chiefs' star pass catcher.

"Kelce hyper-extended his knee today," Reid explained during his Tuesday media availability. "So we'll just see how he does going forward."

Asked if he had any idea about No. 87's status moving forward, the head coach didn't have much to share. "No, they're just looking at it now," he added. "Just see how it goes."

At this point, all that's certain is that Kelce is uncertain for Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Lions.

How Long to Heal a Hyperextended Knee?

Without knowing the specifics of Kelce's injury, it's tough to predict his future. He could suit up on Thursday, miss a few games or land somewhere in between. In the big picture, though, a hyperextended knee isn't that big of a deal.

"If your hyperextension didn't damage anything inside your knee and you don't need surgery, it should take between a few weeks and a month to recover," the Cleveland Clinic says. "If you need surgery to repair more severe injuries it could take a few months before you can resume all your usual activities."

Who Will Play Tight End if Kelce Is Out?

During his press conference, Reid said there's a relatively simple plan for potentially replacing Kelce.

"Next guy steps in and we roll," the bench boss said. "I mean, that's what you do if that's the case."

In this case, that next man up is Noah Gray. The tight end is entering his third season with the Chiefs after playing college ball at Duke. He's shown flashes of potential, but his NFL performance has been limited by the realities of the depth chart. In 33 professional games, he's caught 35 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns.

In an ironic twist, Kelce praised Gray earlier this offseason on the Hidden Pearls podcast.

"I say it all the time, man, we got a guy, Noah Gray," the starting tight end said. "I love that dude to death. He is so far beyond where I was when I was his age, man. He was—he just gets it.... He was way more mature coming in, he was way more focused and knew that he could be a leader in his own regard, even being a young guy. And he's taken off with it, man. And he's gonna keep getting better with it."

Maybe Gray will get a chance to live up to that hype.

Who Else Can Catch Passes With Kelce Out?

While tight ends weren't always big-time pass catchers, Kelce is Patrick Mahomes' number one target. If he's sidelined, that does shake up the depth chart.

If Travis Kelce is out Thursday, the Chiefs’ top pass catchers will likely be some order of: Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Noah Gray and Jerick McKinnon.



As sportswriter Field Yates wrote on X (formerly Twitter), Kadarius Toney would probably become the first option on offense. Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdez-Scantling would also pitch in from wide receiver, with Gray and Jerick McKinnon also seeing some extra touches.

Kelce's absence could also push less-experienced options, like Rashee Rice or Justyn Ross, further into the spotlight.

How Bad Is This News for the Chiefs?

Again, we're speculating somewhat here since Reid didn't have a material update about Kelce's status. That disclaimer aside, there's never a good time for an injury to a star player. That's especially true in the AFC, where the Chiefs are trying to beat the Bills and Bengals to the top spot in the conference. A single loss could cost the reigning champs home-field advantage.

At the same time, though, this is probably the best time to be without Kelce if you have to face that reality. Kansas City opens the year hosting Detroit, then travels to Jacksonville, Florida, and hosts Chicago. There's no such thing as a gimme in the modern NFL, but that's as painless of a stretch as the Chiefs face this season. Even if they drop a game, let's say to Jacksonville, it's out of the AFC West, which makes things a little less painful for tie-breaking purposes. Winning the division title, after all, is the season's first objective.

Patrick Mahomes Is, of Course, the X Factor

Jones' absence meant that the Chiefs offense would have to pick up a bit of the slack. Now, Kelce's potential absence places even more weight on Mahomes.

While football is a team game, these moments are why you spend big bucks on a quarterback. If No. 87 is sidelined, Mahomes will have to manage the game a bit differently than normal. It will be incumbent on him to spread the ball around, get everyone feeling good and generally control the game. KC has become less reliant on big plays in recent years, and that will be especially true if Kelce isn't available. Opposing defenses will sit back and dare someone else to beat them.

Can No. 15 use his arm strength and accuracy to drop 10-yard dimes to move the chains instead of uncorking 50-yard bombs? Can his leadership keep everyone on the same page, even when a drive inevitably stalls? Everyone in Arrowhead Stadium will be hoping that the two-time MVP and franchise player steps up.