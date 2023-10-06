Travis Kelce Responds to 'Mr. Pfizer' Shot From Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to take a shot at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce earlier this week by referring to him as "Mr. Pfizer." Kelce addressed the comments Friday afternoon and proved he isn't immune to having some fun with the situation.

"I thought it was pretty good," Kelce said during a press conference Friday. "With the [mustache] right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there. Once I got the vaccine—I got it because of keeping my family safe, keeping myself safe. The people in this building. I stand by it 100 percent.

"I'm fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer."

Travis Kelce on Aaron Rodgers calling him “Mr. Pfizer” on Tuesday:



“I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I'd get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family over there.”… https://t.co/gTNfrcmnv1 pic.twitter.com/KubjHD0gEr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023

The defending champion Chiefs defeated the Rodgers-less Jets, 23-20 in Week 4. Kansas City was a heavy favorite heading into the game since Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is out with an Achilles injury. But the Jets contained Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (203 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) and Kelce (six receptions, 60 yards) to keep things close.

Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss the game. And throw in a vaccine joke, too.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kelce responded to Aaron Rodgers' "Mr. Pfizer" comments on Friday. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

"We hung with the champs and that our defense played well," Rodgers said. "Pat [Mahomes] didn't have a crazy game, and Mr. Pfizer [Kelce], we kind of shut him down a little bit. He didn't have his, like, crazy impact game."

The 39-year-old QB didn't reference Kelce by name but was not-so-subtly referring to the Chiefs tight end. Kelce stars in a recently unveiled commercial, done in partnership with Pfizer, which promotes the availability of the COVID vaccine and flu shots this fall. Rodgers calling Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" drew laughs from McAfee during the show.

As Kelce alluded to Friday, Rodgers plays for Jets owner Woody Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune.

"I thought it was pretty good," McAfee said Friday of Kelce's response while airing his show live from the Texas State Fair. While McAfee said that, someone in the crowd behind him held a sign that read "Mr. Pfizer sucks."

We have a response from Travis Kelce on the Mr. Pfizer situation..



That's good news 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/91PjEV3zwn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2023

Rodgers has been vocal with his stance on COVID vaccines in the past. The QB faced criticism in 2021 when, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the former Packers QB revealed he had not been vaccinated and expressed skepticism about the vaccine. Rodgers had previously told reporters that he had been immunized against COVID-19, though did not detail specifics.

Even before Kelce started a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, he was all over TV screens.

And not just while he's on the football field. Kelce stars in commercials for Experian, State Farm, and several other brands. The 34-year-old joked about the topic with his brother, Jason, during their "New Heights" podcast episode this week.

"Dude, how many commercials have you done? Every commercial break it was about seven commercials of Travis Kelce," Jason Kelce asked his brother.

"We racked it up in the offseason," Travis Kelce responded, drawing laughter. "It was a busy offseason. We've still got like two more too, just in case."