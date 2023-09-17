Is Travis Kelce Playing Week 2? Chiefs Tight End Expected to Return Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is set to make his return to the field on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at a press conference on Friday that he expects both Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones to be on the field in Week 2. Kelce missed the season-opener after hyperextending his right knee in practice. Jones ended his contract holdout and will also return for the Chiefs against the Jaguars.

Kelce is listed as questionable for Sunday, but Reid indicated he and Jones will play, barring any setbacks. "As long as nothing happens, they'll be out there," he said.

How much will Kelce play against the Jaguars? And what kind of history does Jacksonville have defending tight ends? Here's what to know ahead of kickoff.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the playing field following the Detroit Lions 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on September 7 in Kansas City, Missouri.

How Much Will Kelce Play in Week 2?

Without Kelce in the lineup, the Chiefs lost to the Detroit Lions, 21-20, to open the 2023 NFL season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 21-of-39 passing for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception without his favorite target on the field.

Other than saying he expects the eight-time Pro Bowler to play, Reid did not indicate how many snaps Kelce will see on Sunday.

Kelce was a limited participant in practice this week while working back from his injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kelce is expected to wear a compression sleeve on his knee against Jacksonville, just as he did in practice this week.

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce is good to go today, per source. He is expected to wear a compression sleeve on his knee as he did at practice last week. But the week off also was said to be helpful for Kelce, and he was said to have gotten “his legs back.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023

Tights Ends Play Well Against Jaguars

Week 2 could be a productive one for Kelce.

The Jaguars are one of the worst defenses in the NFL at defending tight ends. Since the start of last season, Jacksonville ranks 31st in the league in QBR while defending tight ends, and 30th in passing yards allowed to players at the position. Meanwhile, Mahomes thrives throwing to his four-time All-Pro TE.

The two-time Super Bowl champion is third in QBR when targeting TEs and first in passing yards since the start of last season. Kelce could be heavily targeted Sunday even if he only plays limited snaps.

The Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce is always strong, but could a major day be in store against a Jaguars defense that has struggled against TEs since the start of last season? pic.twitter.com/76NPbWGIph — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2023

Travis Kelce Twerks in Return to Practice

Kelce is never one to pass up a joke.

The Chiefs tight end grabbed at his knee, seemingly in pain, when he jogged out onto the practice field this week. But Chiefs fans didn't have reason to worry. Kelce looked at cameras nearby and started twerking. Missing his first game due to injury since 2013 hasn't dampened the 33-year-old's sense of humor.