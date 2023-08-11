Travis Kelce Reacts to Stephen Curry Singing on Stage With Paramore

Stephen Curry had a "full circle moment" when he took to the stage during a Paramore show at a packed-out Chase Center.

The venue is the home of the NBA star's team, the Golden State Warriors, and the fan of the Hayley Williams-fronted band had a dream come true when he was invited up onto stage to duet on the anthem Misery Business.

Among those to admire the appearance of Curry, was Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce, who commented in an Instagram post shared by the NBA legend.

Curry simply captioned his post: "IYKYK @paramore"

Curry's wife, Ayesha, had posted on her Instagram Story about the connection the couple have with the band.

She shared a photo of Curry on stage, in which the NBA star was tagged, and wrote: "Woaaaaaaaah! We listened to Paramore on one of our first dates - and many years later there were kind enough to perform at his 30th.

"This is so FREAKING COOL! What a full circle moment. Thank you @paramore and @yelyahwilliams - 'still into you.'"

The Instagram post from Curry shows him pictured with his wife and the band backstage, before sharing several video clips of him going on stage and then performing, though Curry decided to leave any sound off from the video so fans were denied the chance to hear him harmonize with Williams.

After he ran onto stage, Williams said before passing Curry the microphone: "From the moment that Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show, alright?"

Confetti was then fired into the air as Curry led the way on Misery Business.

Hayley Williams of the group Paramore performs onstage during night one of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Stephen Curry had a "full circle moment" when he took to the stage during a Paramore show at a packed-out Chase Center. Getty Images

Chiefs star Kelce was among the many who shared their love for Curry's turn on stage, commenting on the post: "Absolute legend for this one!! 🔥🔥"

Paramore's drummer, Zac Farro, also shared his thoughts on Curry's performance, writing: "Crushed it SC! ★"

While TV presenter and YouTube personality Akilah commented: "This is the most iconic thing I've ever seen."

This was a welcome slice of positivity on social media as Ayesha had been trolled after announcing her new skincare range.

The 34-year-old posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she is surrounded by fruit along with her new skincare products.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The couple have a close connection with Paramore. Getty Images

Curry wrote alongside the post: "So excited to finally announce Sweet July Skin, a manifestation of my passion and heritage."

The bestselling cookbook author continued: "As you might know, my love for food and cooking has always been a big part of who I am.

"I realized that just like quality ingredients can make a dish extraordinary, they can also work wonders for your skin—from the inside out.

"This has been a deeply personal three-year adventure for me, inspired by the wisdom of my amazing mother and grandmother."

The post has received more than 80,000 likes and there were many positive comments.

However, there were dissenting voices.

One person wrote: "I need attention from guys wah wah wah."

Another troll hit out, commenting: "Steph deserves a good woman. Not you."

A third was just as dismissive, comparing her unfavorably with her Golden State Warriors star husband: "So annoying. Am a big fan of Steph but not you Ayesha. Unlike Steph there is something so fake about you."

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Steph and Ayesha Curry? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.