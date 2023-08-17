Travis Kelce Reveals 'Weirdest' Thing He's Autographed—'I'm an A******'

NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce talked about the "weirdest" requests they have had for an autograph during an edition of their chart-topping podcast, New Heights.

Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis was asked by Philadelphia Eagles center Jason about where and what they have had to autograph, and there was some surprise as to what Travis turned down.

The Chiefs star asked whether that made him an "a******" and his brother agreed that it did.

In a video clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, which has been viewed over 75,000 times, the pair discuss the question.

Jason asked his brother: "What is the weirdest thing you guys have autographed? I don't really have anything that weird."

Travis replied: "I've been asked to sign a baby."

Jason was surprised and said: "That's pretty weird."

Travis went on to explain how it came about: "Kids come up to me, 'hey, can you sign my arm?' Like I got to get parental consent, but the parent was the one that actually asked me a to sign their baby."

An intrigued Jason wanted to know more: "Where did you sign the baby?"

Travis admitted that it was not something he would entertain: "I didn't sign it. I did not put a Sharpie on a baby."

Jason confirmed: "So you'd refuse the baby?"

Travis explained that he was worried about potential consequences of him signing the baby. He said: "If that baby would've went to the hospital I would have felt...

Jason interjected: "What would it have gone to the hospital for?"

Imagining the scenario that could be played out, Travis replied: "I don't know, lick its hand, lick its arm. Isn't Sharpie bad for skin? You're a dad, you should know these kind of things."

Jason, who has three daughters, said that with a lot of parents, the worry about the cleanliness of items their children have seems to go downhill as you become a more experienced parent.

He explained: "My babies have ingested lots of things way worse than Sharpies. The first baby, you drop the pacifier on the ground and you gotta pick it up, put it in boiling water, make sure it's completely sanitary before you pit it back in the kid's mouth.

"You know what happens now with Elliotte? That thing could be under the couch living its life, if she's crying I'm picking it up, giving it the wipe off and it's going right in the mouth."

Travis took in that information and simply replied: "All right."

Jason then confirmed: "I'll sign a baby. Gimme a baby, I'll sign it."

Travis laughed hard and then said: "This entire time I'm thinking I'm doing the right thing, now I'm an a****** for not signing that baby."

Jason agreed and confirmed: "Yeah, you are."

Among those who reacted to the video on X, one user said that they were agreeing with Jason.

They commented: "I'm with @JasonKelce on this. 1st kid, all is sterilized. 2nd kid?? If the dog had the pacifier as a chew toy, take it from the dog, quick rinse in the sink....BOOM! Back in the baby's mouth! The 1st baby would have gotten a brand new one. 😂 @tkelce needs a few kids.👶🏻👶🏻"

While another felt that Travis had a point and commented: "Trav just won over every mom in America."

