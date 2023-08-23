Travis Kelce's 'Smart Tactic' in New Photo Praised

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears to be a pro at posing for photos with fans, and his latest tactic has supporters full of praisei.

Kelce joined the Chiefs in 2013 and, along with his impressive social media following, he co-hosts the podcast New Heights with his brother and fellow NFL star Jason Kelce.

His fame has had him in the spotlight for years, and a recent snap with model and social media personality Gracie Hunt has him utilizing a special tactic to stay out of hot water.

The Real Kansas City Chiefs Fans Facebook account shared an image of Kelce standing next to a Hunt smiling, and although his arm was around her back, his hand hovered just off her shoulder—with little to no contact from the star.

In this combination image, Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks onto the field during Training Camp on July 25, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri. (Right) Gracie Hunt attends Tao X Maxim Big Game Party on February 11, 202,3 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Jamie Squire/Getty; Jerritt Clark/Getty

The photo was captioned: "Travis Kelce using a very smart tactic on Gracie Hunt," followed by a tears of laughter emoji.

Hunt, the daughter of Clark Hunt, the co-owner, chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, didn't seem to mind as she smiled and wrapped her arm around Kelce.

Fans have commented on the Facebook post, highlighting his smooth moves to avoid headlines.

Many have said he has taken the Keanu Reeves approach. The John Wick and The Matrix actor is known for his hovering hand in photos—making sure not to directly touch fans, but to still be warm and welcoming. Presumably to avoid any awkward situations or nightmares later down the line from any fan allegations.

One social media user commented on the post: "That's the Keanu move right there"

"Making Keanu Reeves proud," another added.

One football fan said: "Smart man!" while another echoed: "He's a smart man he knows better."

He was called a "gentleman" for showing such "respect" while another laughed at "The floating hand."

Kelce and long-term partner Kayla Nicole broke up in May 2022; however, rumors have circulated online that the pair might have reconciled.

This could also play into some fan comments referring to him as a "smart man" to avoid any contact in case it jeopardized the rumored rekindling with Nicole and staying clear of any complications with Hunt.

Brittany Mahomes posted a video on Instagram from the launch of the new Netflix documentary Quarterback, in which she stood next to Nicole.

The clip was captioned: "The best duos," which prompted many of Mahomes' followers to ask, "Does that mean Travis and Kayla back together?"

However, the pair are yet to be spotted out together.