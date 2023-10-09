Travis Kelce's Unlucky Injury Scare Is Still a Scary Reminder for KC Fans

While most of the hype around Travis Kelce has been connected to Taylor Swift, the big tight end is still a key part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. And, when you consider the lack of an A-1 receiver on the defending Super Bowl champions' roster, his presence becomes that much more important.

In that context, it's easy to see why No. 87's injury against the Minnesota Vikings was so scary. Kelce is more than just a piece of the puzzle. He is probably the most important part of KC's recent success, other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

And while the reported ankle sprain doesn't seem like too big of a deal—it was due to bad luck more than anything else, and Kelce returned to the game—it does raise a specter that Chiefs fans are loathe to acknowledge: the all-world tight end is getting older, and he simply won't be around forever.

Travis Kelce winces in pain after sustaining an injury on a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game. The tight end's sprained ankle is a reminder of how important he is to the Chiefs. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kelce Fought Through an Ankle Injury on Sunday

If you've watched sports for a good amount of time, you learn to identify the clues that could suggest a player is seriously injured. Going down in the open field, without anyone else nearby, is one of the biggest red flags around.

With that in mind, let's jump back to the second quarter of the Chiefs-Vikings game. When Kelce caught a short pass, took a step and hit the turf, everyone wearing red and gold (plus Tony Romo) was understandably fearing the worst.

Travis Kelce returns to the game with a heavily taped right ankle. pic.twitter.com/WyFtXmUnyK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 8, 2023

Ultimately though, things didn't completely crumble. X-rays cleared the tight end to return, and while he spent some of the second half on the sidelines, he did hit the gridiron to help KC see out a victory. No. 87 even caught a touchdown pass during the third quarter, suggesting that he wasn't in too much discomfort.

The injury was initially diagnosed as a low ankle sprain, and, after the final whistle, head coach Andy Reid provided a bit more clarity as to how things unfolded.

"I wasn't sure where we were going at halftime.... pretty tough kid," Big Red explained. "I wasn't clear until he came out and told me... he said 'Just give me a minute, I'll get this thing right.'"

Contemplating Life Without Kelce

The Chiefs' offense hasn't been at its best this season. That reality has even affected Kelce, at least by his high standards. Through four games (he missed the first contest following a knee injury), the tight end has pulled in 27 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

While No. 87's advanced metrics compare well to his previous campaigns—four games is a small sample size, but his average of 5.5 yards after the catch is in line with previous totals, and his broken tackle stats are currently tracking at career-high levels—one of his more basic stats does seem to have taken a step back.

Kelce is still catching around the same number of passes per game (6.8 during the 2023 campaign), but his yards per reception have fallen. The tight end is running shallower routes and, on the whole, gaining fewer yards per play. He's averaging 8.2 yards per reception this season; his previous career low was 12.2.

Again, context could play a role. We know that the Cincinnati product is coming off a knee injury, which could prompt him to play a bit safer. Kelce also has the liberty to improvise his route based on what the defense gives him. Through that lens, it's possible that he's prioritizing shorter routes to compensate for the Chiefs' collective weakness at wide receiver. A 5-yard completion, after all, is better than a sack.

But, at the same time, it's hard to not fear the worst. Kelce is 34 years old and has nearly 150 NFL games on his metaphorical tires. He's now suffered two injuries in a matter of weeks, which, while unlucky, could be a consequence of age. It's simply tougher to run off a mild tweak with each passing year.

And, even if these two minor knocks aren't the beginning of the end, age will catch up to Kelce. No one, not even a generational talent, can play forever.

The tight end's injuries are both a reminder of that reality and how much he brings to the Chiefs.

KC's fanbase feared the worst when Kelce injured his knee at the tail end of the preseason, and the club lost on opening night without him. Could wide receiver Kadarius Toney have changed the narrative? Sure, but without Kelce, someone else needed to step up.

On the current roster, there doesn't seem to be another pass-catcher capable of filling that void. Justin Watson has emerged as the Chiefs' big-play threat this season, but trusting someone who accumulated 38 catches across five seasons prior to the 2023 campaign to be an offensive cornerstone is a tough ask.

Moving ahead to Week 5, there was another moment of panic as No. 87 left the field and limped to the locker room. At that moment, the club's Super Bowl hopes depended on the result of an X-ray.

That fear is understandable because Kelce is essentially irreplaceable. But, at the same time, he will eventually need to be replaced.

That will remain scary for Chiefs fans, no matter how much silverware he brings to Arrowhead Stadium.