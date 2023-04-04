Awkward Video of Travis Scott Surprised No One Knew Him in Japan Goes Viral

Travis Scott endured an awkward moment in Japan when he posed for photos at what appears to be a Tokyo crosswalk but nobody seemed to know who he was.

Scott, 31, posed in an oversized white hoodie covered in colorful print in the middle of the crosswalk as locals tried to get around him.

The rapper stood there for a while and even tried to join the throng of people going about their day but quickly scampered off with a smile on his face after nobody seemed to recognize him.

Travis Scott performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The rapper was in Tokyo but went unrecognized. Jason Koerner/Getty Images North America

Scott removed the hood and then walked off with his team as they laughed about what happened.

A video of the awkward moment was posted to Twitter where it gained 3.7 million views. Other social media posts have documented Scott's presence in Tokyo, which would suggest the clip was filmed in the Japanese capital.

"This gotta be so embarrassing😭😭," wrote the Twitter user who shared the video.

this gotta be so embarrassing😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bQWxU47vTO — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 2, 2023

People in the replies pointed out it might have been nice to have anonymity for a change, while others made fun of the viral moment.

"Bro had a hoodie n errything tryna make a big reveal for it to backfire," tweeted one user.

Another added: "Nah my guy he was relieved lmao look at that smile at the end when he realizes he can walk down a street like a normal dude."

And a third commented that it seemed Scott was posing for a camera: "It's a photo shoot."

Scott first traveled to Japan in 2014 where he documented the experience in a documentary called Houston to Osaka.

He tweeted in 2021 how excited he was to be returning, writing: "I can't wait to come back to Japan. I haven't been in so long."

Scott has also collaborated with Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara on their wildly successful Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.

His anonymous crosswalk moment comes about two months after his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, came under fire for hosting an Astroworld-themed birthday party for their two children.

Jenner has previously themed daughter Stormi's birthday parties around Scott's 2018 album Astroworld including recreating the album cover of his face as the grand entrance to the party.

That same theme was used at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, where 10 concertgoers died and hundreds more were left injured after part of the 50,000-strong crowd surged toward the stage resulting in a stampede at Houston's NRG Park Stadium. Scott faced almost 400 lawsuits after the tragedy.

In February, Jenner resurrected the party theme for Stormi's fifth birthday and their son Aire's first birthday. The siblings birthdays are just a day apart.

Jenner posted videos and photos of the big day to her Instagram Stories which showed guests walking into the mouths of large inflatable heads that resembled the children, much like the entrance used at the Astroworld Festival.

One Twitter user slammed the choice of decorations: "@KylieJenner basically said 'F*** YOU!' to the families, friends & people that lost their loved ones at Astroworld. Using this theme for her son's birthday is heartless and distasteful. Even though it was Travis's concert, theming her son's birthday from a tragedy is disgusting."

"Kinda in bad taste for Kylie to decorate her kids birthday party like Astroworld considering what happened," wrote another.

Jenner released a statement shortly after the Astroworld Festival incident saying she and Travis were "broken and devastated."

"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way," she wrote on Instagram.

Scott was criticized for his response during the show. He later offered to pay for the funerals of the Astroworld Festival victims and he also said he would cover the costs of therapy for anyone impacted by the events.

In March 2022, Scott launched a charity project with a community-initiative focus, including improving safety for concertgoers.