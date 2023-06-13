Treat Williams' Final Video Before His Death in Motorcycle Crash

Everwood and Hair star Treat Williams shared a serene video clip from his property in Vermont on Monday, just hours before he died in a motorcycle accident aged 71.

According to Jacob Gribble, the fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, Williams passed away following a vehicular collision at around 5 p.m. ET on Monday along Route 30 by Long Trail Auto, near Dorset.

Gribble told People that the fatal incident involved Williams' motorcycle and a single car. Investigators have theorized that the driver of the car didn't see the motorcycle. Local police will return to the scene of the accident on Tuesday to continue investigating.

Williams, who was the only person fatally injured in the accident, was airlifted via a LifeNet helicopter to a hospital in New York.

Treat Williams on September 21, 2019, in New York City. The actor has passed away aged 71 following a motorcycle accident. Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

The veteran screen star's death was confirmed on Monday evening by his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, who said he was "devastated" by the tragic news.

"He was killed this afternoon," McPherson told People of Williams. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson says. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s," McPherson added. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Hours before he suddenly passed away, Williams shared a video on Instagram of himself cutting hay on the sprawling grounds of his property in Manchester, Vermont, where he lived in a 200-year-old farmhouse. The only sounds were a light breeze and the machinery mowing the hay as a camera panned to capture the action.

Captioning the footage, Williams simply wrote: "Hay day."

A photo uploaded earlier showed the lush, green grounds, alongside which Williams added the caption: "There is no better smell than new mown hay."

The comments sections on the posts have now given way to a flood of tributes and expressions of shock and heartbreak at Williams' sudden death.

"[Five] hours ago you were sharing your beautiful home with us & now we have lost you," wrote one Instagram user. "Sending love to your loved ones. Godspeed."

"This is so sad... you were just out mowing your beautiful lawn earlier today!" said another. "A gem of a guy who was amazing at his craft and an amazing amazing human with such a beautiful family. "Sending comfort to your family."

Williams, who was born in Connecticut and raised in New Jersey, had used his Instagram account to showcase life on his property in Vermont.

Treat Williams and his wife, Pam Van Sant, on July 27, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Williams is survived by his wife and their two children. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

In an interview with Vermont magazine in 2021, Williams explained that he started vacationing in Vermont with his family as a child, before his parents eventually purchased a home there. As an adult, he decided to do the same.

"My wife Pam and I used my parents' house in Weston while we were courting," he told the publication. "We started skiing together up here. I called my lawyer and said, 'I'm overusing my parents' house. I think I'd like to rent a house.' He said, 'No. Why don't you buy one? You can afford one.'

"I bought the house that we're in 35 years ago. I've always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer. There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humored. There's also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you've never traveled on before."

"Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view that I see out of my window and to be living up here," he added. "I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, 'I love where I live.' I don't have any fantasies of being somewhere else. I have everything I want and need in Vermont. I've been all over the world, and I've never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont."

In the same interview, Williams also spoke of his passion for flying, telling the publication that he "actually gave John Travolta his first ride in a small plane back when we were doing Grease. I've been flying for 50 years, but it feels like yesterday that I was doing my first solo flight in Connecticut.

"It's always been my way to cope with the stress of working in an industry that has so many ups and downs. It also gives me something to be interested in outside of acting and waiting for the next job. The fact that I have a skill and can fly an airplane and do it well with great training and great care gives me a great sense of pride."

Williams, whose career spanned more than four decades, is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.