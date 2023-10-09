14,300-Year-Old Tree Reveals Apocalyptic Warning for Today's Humans

Evidence of the most powerful solar storm in history has been uncovered in an unlikely place: within the rings of a tree.

This immensely powerful solar storm is thought to have been at least 10 times as powerful as the Carrington Event of 1859, which caused chaos in the rudimentary telegraph system of the time.

New research has now found that a radiocarbon spike found within ancient tree rings in the French Alps reveals the full extent of the sun's power, and the potential danger it poses to us if a storm of this scale occurs today, according to a study published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences.

"Extreme solar storms could have huge impacts on Earth," Tim Heaton, professor of applied statistics at the University of Leeds in England and co-author of the paper, said in a statement.

Tree rings of a buried subfossil tree in the Drouzet River. Radiocarbon spikes found in these rings revealed that the most powerful solar storm found yet occurred around 14,300 years ago. Cécile Miramont

The researchers found a strange spike in radiocarbon within the rings of subfossilized trees dating to around 14,300 years ago. This spike was found to line up with patterns in beryllium levels in Greenland ice cores, indicating that the spike was caused by a huge solar storm.

"Radiocarbon is constantly being produced in the upper atmosphere through a chain of reactions initiated by cosmic rays," Edouard Bard, a professor of climate and ocean evolution at the Collège de France and CEREGE, and lead author of the study, said in the statement. "Recently, scientists have found that extreme solar events including solar flares and coronal mass ejections can also create short-term bursts of energetic particles which are preserved as huge spikes in radiocarbon production occurring over the course of just a single year."

Solar storms like this one and the Carrington Event are caused by solar flares, which are ejections of powerful X-rays from the sun.

"In general, a flare is a substantial release of energy from the sun and specifically an active region or sun spot," Daniel Brown, an associate professor in astronomy and science communication at England's Nottingham Trent University, previously told Newsweek.

"These are caused by magnetic field lines becoming more and more twisted storing energy like a rubber band, and at some stage, they snap and rearrange. That results in a massive release of electromagnetic radiation and also material from this region."

The Carrington Event, thought to be the most powerful solar storm in modern history, caused widespread impacts to infrastructure in 1859, and led to an incredibly bright aurora in the night sky.

"In that strongest ever Carrington Event there were reports of telegraph lines sparking with the voltages induced in them," Alan Woodward, a professor of computer science and space weather expert at England's University of Surrey, previously told Newsweek. "If that were to happen today you can imagine just how much electronic equipment we depend upon and extrapolate how it is disruptive on earth."

A solar storm similar to the Carrington Event could lead to trillions of dollars worth of damages.

Artist illustration of a solar flare approaching the Earth. The most powerful solar storm ever discovered has been detected in tree rings from 14,300 years ago. NASA

The solar storm measured in the tree rings is thought to be at least 10 times stronger than the Carrington Event, making it one of a class of extreme solar storms known as Miyake Events. Nine of these events have been identified as occurring in the last 15,000 years—the most recent of which occurred in 774 AD and 993 AD—but this new discovery may be the most powerful ever found.

This find therefore shows just how powerful the sun is capable of being, and the possibility that a powerful solar storm like that could once again hit the Earth in the future.

"Such super storms could permanently damage the transformers in our electricity grids, resulting in huge and widespread blackouts lasting months," Heaton said in the statement. "They could also result in permanent damage to the satellites that we all rely on for navigation and telecommunication, leaving them unusable. They would also create severe radiation risks to astronauts."

The subfossil trees in the Drouzet river, which contained the tree rings. Cécile Miramont

This new discovery does provide a new and exciting way to study the effects of past solar storms, which will help researchers to get a sense of how common powerful events are.

"Radiocarbon provides a phenomenal way of studying Earth's history and reconstructing critical events that it has experienced," Heaton explained. "A precise understanding of our past is essential if we want to accurately predict our future and mitigate potential risks. We still have much to learn. Each new discovery not only helps answer existing key questions but can also generate new ones."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about solar storms? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.