Trent Lehrkamp Family Accuse Police of Playing Down 'Inhumane' Attack

News Crime Georgia Abuse

The family of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp who was allegedly abused by a group of friends has hit out at the police's response to an incident that resulted in his hospitalization.

Lehrkamp was picked up from his house in Glynn County, Georgia, on the night of March 21 by "people who he thought were his friends," according to a GoFundMe page set up to fund his medical bills.

"Trent wouldn't know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him in inhumane, terrifying ways for hours," the statement on the fund-raiser read.

The organizer, Erika Keller, wrote that Lehrkamp was dropped off at a hospital, where he was put on a ventilator and battled fevers and a lung infection.

Stock image of a police officer. The family of 19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp who was allegedly abused by a group of friends has hit out at the police's response to an incident that resulted in his hospitalization. Getty

On April 17, police said that five people had been charged in connection with the event, according to reports. Two adults and three minors were charged with misdemeanors.

Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins used the opportunity to dispel rumors about what unfolded, according to a New York Post report.

Higgins said: "He was not tortured. On March 21... Trent voluntarily drank alcohol until he blacked out. No one poured alcohol down his throat or forced him to drink. No one pushed a funnel down his throat."

Following the incident, photos and videos of Lehrkamp circulated on social media and appeared to show the teen covered in spray paint, unconscious, and taped to a chair. Police said previously that this was from a prior incident involving Lehrkamp and did not pertain to the recent event.

Higgins addressed the viral video and the rumors it had sparked following the incident.

He said: "No one urinated on Trent Lehrkamp. No one defecated on Trent Lehrkamp either. [No one choked Lehrkamp, no one beat him, and] no one poured acid down his throat. He consented to being washed off with a hose [after he voluntarily engaged in an egg fight]."

In response, Lehrkamp's family released their own statement condemning the police and their investigation.

Brett Buffington, an investigative reporter at the WSAV network, shared the family's statement on Twitter on Monday evening.

It read: "Today it was evident that they wanted to address and correct what the kids didn't do but do not recognize or acknowledge the fact of what was done to Trent.

"At the end of the day, he was mistreated in inhumane ways. Trent was humiliated, being hosed in a chair and the joke of social media videos and being taped to a chair and posed with in pictures; it is disgusting.

"We don't believe that confirming it wasn't feces on him, urine on him, or not battery acid down his throat makes this any better. A vulnerable 19-year-old was made to be a sick joke of [someone's] disgusting fun and games. The family has reached back out to the investigators."

The family said Trent has since revealed other such incidents that have happened. "Other parents have also come forward or made contact to inform the family he is not alone, and that their kids have also been in situations with these kids," they said.

The family noted that one of the arrests by the police wasn't related to Trent's case but to "another kid who was able to come forward through this event."

"Trent was not the only one, we want this to happen to no one else. Through this continued awareness, hopefully this is the end of it," the statement said.

The family also addressed the viral video and questioned how he could have consented while being blacked out.

Trent is currently getting good care but is now suffering from anxiety, fear, trauma, and PTSD, the statement said, thanking supporters.

Newsweek has contacted the Glynn County Police Department via Facebook for comment.

