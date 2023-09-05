U.S.

Tropical Depression 13 Spaghetti Model: Path as Storm Gathers Strength

By
U.S. Hurricane Tropical Storm National Hurricane Center Weather

The National Hurricane Center is actively tracking a tropical depression in the Atlantic that is expected to become a hurricane in the next few days.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center in the Atlantic wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Central Atlantic, forecast to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system at hurricanes.gov."

A public advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center said, "Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system."

Matt Devitt, the chief meteorologist at WINK in Fort Myers, Florida, shared a post on X with a spaghetti model for Tropical Depression 13. He wrote, "Current model majority and highest probability is for the eventual Major Hurricane to curve north roughly 500 miles east of Florida. Still a tad too early to 100% guarantee, but the trend has been our friend with every update."

The news about Tropical Depression 13 comes shortly after Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 storm in parts of Florida. The state experienced high wind speeds, heavy rainfall and storm surges, with severe and widespread property damage to homes and businesses.

In a post on X, the Atlantic National Hurricane Center shared a map of Tropical Depression 13 showing possible landfall in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic later this week.

Tropical Depression 13 Possible Impact
On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said it is tracking Tropical Depression 13 in the Atlantic, which is expected to become a hurricane in the next few days. National Hurricane Center

"The depression is forecast to become a major hurricane by this weekend and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands by that time," the Atlantic National Hurricane Center said in an update to X. "While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of the depression and updates to the forecast."

Newsweek reached out to the hurricane center via email for further comment.

The National Weather Service defines a tropical depression as a "cyclone that has maximum sustained surface winds (one-minute average) of 38 mph (33 knots) or less." A hurricane is defined as a "tropical cyclone that has maximum sustained surface winds of 74 mph or greater (64 knots or greater)."

On X, Zach Covey, a hurricane specialist with Spectrum News, shared a video forecast on X for Tropical Depression 13. "Why are we so confident in an initial forecast of steady intensification on #TD13? Because the environment it's in is just perfect," he wrote.

"Not only are dry air and shear not a problem, but this system is moving over some very warm and deep waters #Tropics," Covey added.

The National Hurricane Center said, "The environment around the depression appears to be conducive for strengthening. The only obvious hindering factor is light-to-moderate northeasterly [wind] shear, which should keep the intensification rate in check in the short term."

The hurricane center said that the "intensity forecast is extremely bullish for a first forecast, but remarkably lies below the intensity consensus. All indications are that the depression will become a strong hurricane by the end of the forecast period."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC