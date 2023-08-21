Tropical Storm Hilary Live Tracker With Las Vegas, Lake Mead in its Path

Rare tropical storm Hilary remains a significant threat as it proceeds northward and is expected to cross into southern Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho before weakening, according to forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned that "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" would be likely over portions of the southwestern U.S. and Baja California through Monday, while Hilary keeps moving north-northwest with winds near 40 mph.

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, according to forecasters. It made landfall around midday on Sunday on Mexico's Baja California coast, flooding the arid peninsula with much more rainfall than the area is used to at this time of year. The floodwaters later moved over Southern California, inundating roadways and highways.

In this picture: Palms are blown by a strong wind from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 near Indio, California. More than 40 million people were under the first-ever Tropical Storm Warning issued for the area on Sunday. David McNew/Getty Images

You can follow the path of the storm here or directly on this page.

While the storm has weakened since Sunday, it is still ravaging the region with record rainfalls, causing fears of deadly mudslides and flash floods.

According to forecasters at the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm will move over northern California overnight and will dissipate over central Nevada on Monday.

The NWS in Las Vegas warned early on Monday that heavy rainfall continued overnight for much of California and Nevada, with much of the region under flash flooding warnings as of 10:30 p.m. PT.

Rainfall up to 10 inches is possible across Nevada through Monday morning, according to forecasters, while rainfall up to 5 inches is likely to fall on parts of Oregon and Idaho on Tuesday morning.

Radar Update! 📡⛈️#Hilary rainfall continues heading into the overnight hours for much of California and Nevada. The red outlines show how much of the region are under Flash Flooding Warnings as of 10:30PM PT. #nvwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/VTOokya1RW — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2023

The agency has warned residents against driving through flooded streets, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "There is water ponding across portions of the Las Vegas Valley. Though the water is not flowing, it may become too deep for cars to drive through it. Do not risk it; turn around, don't drown."

The amount of rainfall expected to fall in Nevada has raised hopes among residents that the storm could finally raise Lake Mead's water levels, which have been suffering the devastating impact of a 20-year ongoing drought. But officials have tried to manage residents' expectations, saying that the heavy rainfall accompanying Hilary won't be enough to reverse a decades-long crisis.

"Rain in the Las Vegas Valley does help with Lake Mead's water levels," NWS Las Vegas said, as reported by KXAN. "However, it is more like a drop in the bucket compared to the contribution from the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin."

Forecasters expect Hilary to continue weakening and become a post-tropical cyclone by early Monday.

The rare tropical storm is the latest in a series of major extreme weather events to hit the U.S. in recent weeks. On August 8, Hawaii's island of Maui was ravaged by devastating wildfires which destroyed the city of Lahaina and killed over 100 people. Hundreds more remain missing, with officials fearing they might be added to the list of victims.